‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Spoilers: Everything We Know So Far

Stranger Things Season 2 is one of the most anticipated shows of 2017, and the latest spoilers have fans on the edge of their seats waiting to find out what will happen to Will Byers and his group of friends next.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Stranger Things Season 2 is set to debut on Netflix this Halloween, and will bring that ’80s nostalgia back into the spotlight. While some details have been revealed about what to expect in the show’s future, one big announcement was recently made. The creators of the series, Ross and Matt Duffer, reveal that they have a plan for the show to last four or five seasons.

“Everything changes as we move forward so we’ll see,” Ross Duffer revealed. “I want it to have a really finite ending. I don’t want it to be one of those shows that runs out of gas and they lose it because they’re losing interest. You wanna end when you’re on top,” Matt Duffer added.

The brothers’ goal for Stranger Things Season 2 is the same as Season 1. They want the entire season to feel like one big movie.

“Hopefully you’ll come to the end of season 2 and feel fully satisfied and want more but you’ll feel like it has come to a conclusion. But also we’ve laid the ground work for further seasons,” Ross said.

Meanwhile, the creators also shared a few details about what fans can expect during Season 2 of Stranger Things, adding that they would be exploring “different kinds of horror” throughout the episodes. Matt Duffer teased that Will Byers will be suffering from PTSD due to the time he spent being terrorized in the Upside Down. At the end of Season 1, Will was seen coughing up a slug in his bathroom sink, which seems to lead into the events of next season.

“He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down—the question is whether they’re real or not. So it seems like he’s having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder,” Duffer said.

As for Will’s mother, Joyce Byers, played by Winona Ryder, she will have a new love interest during Season 2. The Stranger Things mom will have hooked up with an old high school classmate named Bob, who will be played by former Goonies star Sean Astin. However, Joyce will have another man in her life as well. Chief Hopper will work hard to try to keep the events of Season 1 hidden to protect the Byers family, and the two could possibly grow closer as he fights to help Joyce’s family.

While Stranger Things fan favorite character Barb is still dead, there will be some new characters coming to town. Siblings Billy and Max will arrive during Season 2. Max will become friends with Will and his group, and she’ll catch the eye of both Lucas and Dustin, likely leading the two friends to fight over her. Actor Paul Reiser has also been added to the cast as Dr. Owens, but there has been no word on whether he’ll be a good guy or Season 2’s villain.

Actor Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on the series, also teased that his character will have a new polliwog-like pet this season, and the creature is definitely “not from this planet or dimension.”

Meanwhile, although Millie Bobby Brown’s character, Eleven, was seemingly killed during the Stranger Things Season 1 finale, it seems apparent that she’ll return to reunite with her old friends during Season 2 of the Netflix series.

What are your thoughts on the latest news and spoilers about Stranger Things Season 2? Are you excited to watch the new episodes this Halloween?

[Featured Image by Netflix]