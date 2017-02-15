‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava Gets Framed, Dillon And Kiki Gets V-Day Actio

It’s a day past Valentine’s Day but General Hospital spoilers reveal that Port Charles will continue to sizzle. Couples seem to be affected with the love bug and it seems that the day for romance is going to change a lot of relationships.

Meanwhile, Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker) will not allow the romantic holiday to distract her from her schemes. In fact, spoilers for upcoming episodes in General Hospital reveal that she has a well-thought of plan to make sure that her sister Ava (Maura West) will answer for her crimes.

Valentine’s Day Sizzle

Valentine’s Day is not over in Port Charles and General Hospital spoilers hint that Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) and Dillon Quartermaine (Robert Palmer Watkins) are going to take things to a whole new level. Dillon fears that he is moving too fast and he wants to make sure that Kiki has gotten over Morgan’s death. He will get his answers this time and Heart’s Day is going to change their relationship.

Dillon will make his way to Kiki’s door with chocolates, a teddy bear, and more love offerings in tow. This grand gesture pays off as the two finally get intimate. General Hospital Spoiler indicates that this would be a sweet scene as Kiki tries to overcome her guilt over Morgan’s death.

Meanwhile, it is not going to be such an easy Valentine’s Day for Nathan (Ryan Paevey) who needs to find a way to make his wife and sister reconcile, Nina Cassadine (Michelle Stafford) and Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) will have a heart to heart talk with each other through Nathan’s scheming. However, General Hospital spoilers make no mention if the two would finally see eye to eye or if they will continue with their feud.

Even if Nathan needs to convince Maxie to make peace with Nina, it doesn’t mean that the newly wed couple is going to miss out on the Valentine’s Day sizzle. Maxie and Nathan will spend some time in each other’s company and it is going to include some hot action.

The two couples are not the only ones who will enjoy some loving for the Valentine’s Day episodes because Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) is going to have some company too according to the latest General Hospital spoilers.

Ava Gets Framed

Ava gets backed into a corner as it becomes clear that Liv did not want to leave anything to chance. It seems that the lady mob boss is good at covering her tracks. She is not a criminal for nothing.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Ava’s fears are not unfounded.

In fact, Port Charles Police District is going to charge her with Morgan’s murder even if she did not commit the crime. Given the amount of evidence that all points to her, there is no escaping the path that her sister is leading her to.

General Hospital spoilers reveal how thorough Liv has been in making sure that Ava will answer for her crimes. Ava is the perfect pawn for her plan since she is Julian’s sister too and the recording is one of the strongest evidence against her. Liv forged Ava’s name on the lease of the Asian herb shop.

Liv did not leave anything to chance and according to General Hospital spoilers, she went out of her way to grab a martini glass and plant it at the crime scene. With all of the combined evidence against Ava, it is not surprising why the police are convinced that she is the killer.

Here's your first slap (we mean look!) at tomorrow's new episode … #GH is coming your way Monday on ABC! https://t.co/oun5Vo02a0 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 12, 2017

Knowing that she is in a bad place, Ava turns to Scott (Kin Shriner) for help. Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) who knows that Ava replaced Morgan’s pills could also come forward and inform the authorities of what Ava did. Scotty made an effort to make sure that the bottle contained real Lithium but this would not clear up Ava’s name.

Combined with the acts that Ava did to Morgan as revealed in the previous General Hospital episodes, she could end up in jail unless Scotty finds a way to help her out or someone else could see through the web of lies and pin down Olivia as the real murderer. Morgan could also return and clear up Ava’s name since there were also General Hospital spoilers that Carly’s son is in Australia.

Love is in the air around Port Charles … Ava is being framed and Anna makes a startling confession, all new #GH coming your way tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/20TKB8V2Aw — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 14, 2017

[Featured Image by ABC]