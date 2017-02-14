‘The Bachelor’ 2017: Why Nick Viall Refused To Sleep With Corrine

The Bachelor 2017 is getting more dramatic by the week. Nick Viall has been sending women home left and right in some of the most shocking eliminations in the show’s history. This week, after Nick sent home yet another woman, Danielle, Season 21 villain Corrine Olympios decided to stack the deck in her favor by offering Nick some intimate alone time. However, things didn’t work out quite the way she had planned.

According to Hollywood Life, Corrine offered herself to Nick after surprising him in his private room. The blonde bombshell took Nick into the bedroom and shut the cameras out in hopes of getting some one-on-one personal time with The Bachelor. However, as things started to heat up, Nick Viall made the decision to ask Corrine to leave his room. Olympios was devastated, embarrassed, and feeling very self-conscious after the encounter. However, during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Viall revealed exactly why he declined Corrine’s offer.

“I’ve made mistakes,” Nick Viall told Ellen DeGeneres, referencing sleeping with both Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe just before the women chose to be with other men on their seasons of The Bachelorette. So, it seems Nick knew the struggle that could come if he decided to get intimate with one of the contestants.

“For me, nothing physical was going to happen because I had to focus on the other relationships, but I wanted to make sure that Corinne didn’t feel like she made a mistake or that she did take the time to spend more time with me. She didn’t get a one-on-one at that point, so you’re constantly trying to juggle, trying to make the person in front of you feel good. They’re taking the time, but you have to think about the other relationships. So I had to say no.”

Meanwhile, it was announced after Monday night’s episode that Rachel Lindsay had been chosen to be the next Bachelorette. This was a huge spoiler for fans, as Rachel is one of Nick’s final four women, and still in the running to win the final rose. Of course, now fans know that Lindsay doesn’t get a proposal from Nick Viall. However, Nick says he’s thrilled for Rachel, who will be an “amazing Bachelorette.”

“Rachel and I had an amazing amount of chemistry from the very first night – she got the first impression rose. I’m very excited for her. I think she’s going to be an amazing Bachelorette.”

This narrows Nick’s final rose choice down to Vanessa Grimaldi, Raven Gates, and Corrine Olympios. One of those three women will be getting a diamond ring from Viall, but who? Ellen DeGeneres’ money is on Corrine, but Nick stayed tight lipped about his choice. When Ellen asked if Nick was in love, all he would say was “maybe.” He also revealed that after watching the episodes, Corrine’s behavior did not shock him a bit, saying she was being herself the whole time, and that fans didn’t get to see a lot of great conversations between the two.

Meanwhile, the final four contestants left on The Bachelor will be taking Nick Viall to their hometowns to meet their parents and other extended family members during next week’s episode. Nick will be under a lot of pressure as he meets the fathers of his final four contestants, and has already expressed feelings of nervousness about heading home to meet the parents.

What are your thoughts on the latest spoilers on The Bachelor and Rachel Lindsay being named the newest Bachelorette?

[Featured Image by Rick Rowell/ABC Television Network/Getty Images]