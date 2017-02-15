Josh And Anna Duggar Face Divorce Rumor As Relatives Post About Jinger’s Wedding

Josh and Anna Duggar have been living quiet lives ever since the scandal took a hold of their family. Josh Duggar was ousted last year for watching pornography, having extramarital affairs via Ashley Madison, and possibly having molested his younger sisters. The news overpowered the Duggar family so much that TLC ultimately cancelled the popular show 19 Kids and Counting.

Ever since then, he and his wife Anna Duggar have been trying to live a normal life, free from drama and enjoying the little things in life. But soon, divorce rumors started to take a hold of their relationship and spread like wildfire.

“Anna hasn’t told Josh she wants a divorce, but a friend of hers put her in touch with a lawyer and Anna has spoken to the lawyer on the phone,” a source close to the Duggar family said, according to Perez Hilton. “She’s been putting off meeting them for some time because she was terrified of being spotted at their office, but she is now finally ready to make the move and will be visiting the attorney in the next week or so.

“Anna and Josh share the same bed, but she never has sex with him anymore,” the source continued. “She just does not want to.”

And there’s even another round of scandal after it was discovered that Josh Duggar used a Los Angeles-based DJ’s photograph for his Ashley Madison profile. Now, the DJ is suing the eldest Duggar in hopes of getting some settlement over this issue.

“Matthew McCarthy, the Los Angeles-based DJ and photographer whose photos Duggar used on his Ashley Madison profile, is seeking undisclosed damages,” reports People Magazine. “In the filing, McCarthy claims that Duggar’s wrongful, ‘extreme and outrageous’ use of his image on Ashley Madison, Twitter and OkCupid profile has resulted in loss of work as well as harassment.”

But the Matthew McCarthy issue may not be the only court case that the 28-year-old Duggar will face. A part of the divorce rumor has it that Anna is also ready to take her family into court.

“Anna knows the Duggar family has very deep pockets, and she will be asking for a huge settlement from Josh,” the source said according to Perez Hilton. “Anna feels Josh put her through hell with his disgusting behavior so she believes she is completely justified in squeezing every penny out of him that she can.”

Whether or not the rumors have any ground, it is true that Josh and Anna have not updated their social media accounts in a very long time. The last time that the father of four posted anything on his Twitter was almost a year and a half ago, when he celebrated his daughter Meredith’s birth.

Meredith Grace is 1 month old today, we are so grateful for our 4th little blessing! pic.twitter.com/uCwvdGyaOW — Josh Duggar (@joshduggar) August 16, 2015

The last time that his wife posted was just about a year ago on Instagram.

I got to meet one of my heroes tonight! @priscillashirer #theferventtour A post shared by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on Feb 15, 2016 at 5:33pm PST

Josh Duggar made a formal and public apology on his family’s Facebook page, hoping that it will help rebuild some of the trust that the Duggars have built with the TLC fans.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret,” Josh wrote on the family Facebook site. “I hurt others, including my family and close friends. I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling.”

But so far, it looks like he has not received any green light to appear in the new show Jill and Jessa: Counting On and that he was not seen as a part of the family on the episode covering Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding last November.

Despite the divorce speculations, Josh and Anna did attend Jinger’s wedding and even let their relatives Instagram about it.

“The former 19 Kids and Counting star had a busy weekend with his family and wife Anna Duggar, as they celebrated his younger sister Jinger Duggar’s marriage to Jeremy Vuolo,” reports Entertainment Tonight. “In addition to attending the wedding, Josh also made a rare public appearance with his wife, along with her sister, Priscilla, and her husband, David Waller.”

Thank you, Josh & Anna, for a wonderful weekend together topped off with a fun #doubledate this evening! You'll are doing great! #sistertime #familytime A post shared by DavidnCil Waller (@davidncil) on Nov 6, 2016 at 4:49pm PST

Do you think Josh and Anna will survive the divorce rumors to emerge on Jill and Jessa: Counting On? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Danny Johnston/AP Images]