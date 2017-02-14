‘RHOA’ Kandi Burruss Says Porsha Williams Is An ‘Aggressive Lesbian’ When Drunk

A central storyline in Season 9 of Real Housewives of Atlanta has been about Kandi Burruss and whether she has lesbian tendencies. Kandi is turning the table on her biggest accuser now because she says it’s actually Porsha Williams who becomes an “aggressive lesbian” when she gets drunk, Bravo reported.

The topic came up again on Sunday night during RHOA when Marlo Hampton asked Kandi Burruss straight up if she was a lesbian during a camping trip with the rest of the peach holders.

“Since we’re still on the path, I want to stay on the right path because everyone seems like they’re being sincere and the empowerment and sisterhood and everything — but there’s still fakeness at this table,” Marlo said. “They’re still talking behind each other’s back.”

Thank you#Houston glam @colordujour & @shivonnej ???? HAIR: @gonakedhair A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:14pm PST

“I’ve just been hearing things, and I want to know,” Marlo said as she turned to Kandi.

“Cause I’ve heard that and someone at this table has been talking behind her back saying she’s a lesbian in the closet.”

Naturally, Kandi wanted to know who was spreading rumors about her. She also swore that she not only loves her husband but she loves all of him, making her not a lesbian.

While Kandi didn’t deny that she has experienced love making with both men and women, she seems pretty upset that her “friends” are spreading rumors that she might be a closet lesbian. Kandi then claims that her former bestie and current frenemy Porsha Williams nay need to do some confessing because she gets pretty aggressive when her guard is down. It sounds like Kandi wants to blame Porsha for making the moves on her and not the other way around.

“I truly love my husband and I truly love his d**k, okay?” Kandi said.

“I’m very much married and happy with my man.”

After defending herself, Kandi still wanted to know who had been talking about her behind her back. Unfortunately, the other women were too busy looking around, also trying to figure out who was talking about their Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate.

“You can’t just put that out there and then don’t tell me.”

Now it’s pretty common knowledge among those who watch RHOA that it was Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks who have been blabbing about Kandi’s bedroom preferences. Porsha and Phaedra have admitted since filming that they didn’t realize cameras were rolling when they had the conversation about Kandi. They even said they really didn’t mean to put her on blast like that but Bravo cameras caught it and rolled with it, making the Kandi Burruss lesbian rumors one of the main topics of Season 9.

Happy Valentine's Day to my love @todd167!!!!! You make my heart smile! ???????????????? A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:26am PST

“No one’s saying anything,” Sheree Whitfield piped up, breaking the silence.

“Phaedra’s over there quiet as a church mouse, drinking the wine like it’s communion. And Porsha’s like, ‘Who said it? Who said it?’ Girl, do you need a mirror or something?”

Porsha seemed genuinely shocked that she was being pointed out as the rumor starter.

“So you’re saying I insinuated she was a lesbian but I didn’t say she was a lesbian?” Porsha asked.

“I genuinely did not remember this moment of conversation that I had with her. It was shade, that’s what it was.”

That’s when Kandi Burruss blasted Porsha for talking about her behind her back, quickly reminding her that she hadn’t run around blabbing on Porsha. It also sounds like she might be admitted to getting freaky with her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star at some point too.

Hey guys tune to @staronfox TONIGHT I'll be making a guest appearance! #STAR at 9/8c on Fox. Thank you @theoriginalbigdaddy for this opportunity! @thats_mrs_butler_2_you A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Feb 1, 2017 at 4:41pm PST

“As far as like women situation, if you really want to know — yes I have tried it,” Burruss said.

“But believe me — I’m not the only one at this table who has. I’ve never done anything more than [Porsha] has done. Let’s be clear on that.”

Now that the cat was out of the bag and Kandi knew Porsha had been sharing more than just her own business, she decided to let loose with a whole bunch of tea.

Ran into @cynthiabailey10 at the #Hawks game! A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

“I mean, she’s definitely hooked up with women — definitely,” Kandi said after dinner to Kenya, Cynthia, and Hazel.

“If she gets drunk, she becomes an aggressive lesbian. Like seriously. Until you’re ready to speak your truth and be true to who you are, don’t do it boo. Don’t do it.”

Now things are even more tense than before between Kandi and Porsha. While Kandi has already confessed that she played around with a few ladies, Porsha made it clear that she doesn’t want to talk about what she has done in the bedroom. She claimed it was her “personal business” and she didn’t want to talk about it. Certainly, Kandi Burruss felt the same way too but that didn’t stop Porsha from discussing all of it with Phaedra Parks.

[Featured Image by Moses Robinson/Getty Images]