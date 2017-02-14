Bethenny Frankel Lists SoHo Apartment For $5.25M; Upgrading To A Bigger Place

The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel kicked off her Valentine’s Day by placing her gorgeous SoHo apartment on the market for $5.25 million. The reality star is reportedly looking for a bigger place to upgrade to.

Bethenny Frankel has put her totally re-done, two-bedroom apartment up for sale for $5.25 million. The reality star purchased the home three years ago for $4.2 million and had since completely renovated the space, according to Daily Mail.

The 46-year-old Bravo star’s Tribeca penthouse apartment, which she bought with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy, finally sold for $6.95 million last October after being on the market for quite a while.

The Skinnygirl mogul told People that she had purchased her Soho apartment quickly because she was “in a situation where I really needed to buy something.”

“It was a time when I needed to get some stability for [my daughter] Bryn and myself and I needed a home for us. Our SoHo apartment is an amazing place, but I’d like a bigger place now for both of us.”

Bethenny Frankel also owns a Bridgehampton farmhouse and is looking for a place in downtown Manhattan so that she can be located closer to her six-year-old daughter Bryn’s school.

Frankel’s SoHo apartment is more than 2,000 square feet with 14-foot ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, balcony, and a landscaped atrium.

The reality star completely revamped the master bedroom’s closet, and there is now a lavish walk-in wardrobe complete with ceiling mirrors.

“I have been doing really well in real estate and I’ve got the bug. “I adopt these properties and give them some love. I never bought the apartment with the intention of living there permanently. I added value and now I’ll find another place to do the same thing to.”

The Real Housewives of New York City star’s real estate move comes just a little more than two weeks after Frankel had her 46-year-old ex-husband Jason Hoppy arrested for second-degree harassment and fourth-degree stalking.

According to Us Weekly, a judge granted Bethenny Frankel a six-month restraining order for “making verbal threats” and sending excessive emails and Facetime messages.

Frankel’s current boyfriend, 50-year-old banker Dennis Shields, is currently in the process of divorcing his longtime wife, Jill Schwartzberg.

The Real Housewives of New York City cast member told People that she is still keeping her options open when it comes to dating and said that their relationship was much more casual than people had assumed.

“He’s still in my life, I saw him last week for his birthday, but I’m not ready to settle down right now. The truth is, the world made it into something more than either of us have.”

Frankel has known shields for almost three decades, 27 years to be exact, but she claimed she was not ready to stop dating.

“I care about him but the bottom line is he’s still married. And I don’t want to stop the music yet. I’m not ready to be linked to any one person.”

