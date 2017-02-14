‘Total War: Warhammer’ Has A Ton Of New Content Coming

Total War: Warhammer, the first game in the series to feature a fantasy setting and flying units, has a ton of new content coming, some of it expected later this month.

The first major piece of content players no doubt have been looking forward to is the new faction, Bretonnia. While players have been able to interact with the faction to a limited degree in the campaign and skirmish settings for Total War: Warhammer, those instances have been highly limited, unless the player uses mods. The new faction is slated for release on February 28.

Included in the new release will not only be the Bretonnia faction itself, but also three new Legendary Lords for players to bring into battle. According to IGN, “In the campaign, the fully fleshed-out faction will receive three playable Legendary Lords, as Bretonnia are getting King Louen Leoncouer, the duke Alberic of Bordeleaux and the kingdom’s sorceress Fay Enchantress.”

It should be interesting to see how the Warhammer faction plays out. The typical lore for Bretonnia is based on Arthurian legends, and mounted knights play a key role in the military conflicts of the group. What options will be available to keep the balance of power between factions will be telling as power levels with different factions tend to fluctuate any time major new content is added. Whether the Bretonnian knights will be the ultimate cavalry for the game remains to be seen, but if they are not strong enough, Bretonnia may not be a very popular faction.

Another bit of DLC for Total War: Warhammer is the upcoming addition of Isabella von Carstein, a new Legendary Lord for the Vampire Counts faction. She is also slated to be released February 28, but the conditions of that release are dependent on the Sega ‘Make War Not Love’ promotion. If Total War: Warhammer wins the contest, she will be added for free. If not, her fate is in the air. No doubt she will be added to the game at some point (no sense wasting the work), but whether it is as free content or paid DLC (perhaps as a part of a Legendary Lord Pack?) will depend on how generous the studio is feeling if they lose the contest.

The Total War community has yet another reason to be grateful to modders’ contributions to the game. Originally, the developers cited a number of concerns and reasons as to why they would not be adding support for custom maps to the campaign mode.

According to PC Invasion, “Previously, Creative Assembly had stated that licensing issues with third-party software and various other resource issues would prohibit the use of custom maps in the game’s campaign. The custom maps were restricted to one-off skirmish battles and multiplayer matches. However, after modders found a way to hex edit custom battlefields into the campaign, CA have responded with the decision to update the Assembly Kit to allow such a thing after all.”

And guess when the Assembly Kit update is slated for release? Yep, it will also be coming out in the February 28 mega-update. Expected changes to the Assembly Kit include the ability to set where the imported custom maps will be used. For instance, a player might get a nice snowy, hilly battlefield map that would be completely out of place in flat southern deserts. Gamers will also be able to set triggers based on the faction, so a map will only occur if a specific faction is involved in the fight. The Steam Workshop will also have support for implementing new maps into the campaign if creating them yourself is not your strength.

There is a lot of great stuff coming to Total War: Warhammer this month, so tell us what you think about it in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Total War: Warhammer/Creative Assembly]