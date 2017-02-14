Impeach Trump PAC Formed By Democratic Congressional Candidate

The Democratic congressional candidate Boyd Roberts, from California, has just filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission so that he could create the Impeach Trump Leadership PAC. On Monday, the necessary paperwork was received by the FEC so that the Leadership PAC can be formed, and this will be a political action committee that will be used to help raise money which will then be donated to help lawmakers and candidates.

The Hill reported that it is currently unclear whether Boyd Roberts will use his Impeach Trump Leadership PAC to specifically target and support other candidates who also back Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Boyd Roberts has run for Congress before in the past but was unsuccessful in 2014 at taking the Republican representative Ken Calvert’s seat and ended up dropping out before the date of the filing deadline.

This Democratic congressional candidate is far from alone in wanting to impeach Donald Trump. The Texas Democratic representative Joaquin Castro has already said early in February that Congress should start to seriously look at impeaching Trump if he really did tell agencies that they should go ahead and ignore a federal judge’s stay on his travel ban.

However, not everybody is as keen on the prospect of impeaching Trump. The House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, for instance, has suggested that while Donald Trump may indeed be “reckless,” she doesn’t believe that he has done anything which would warrant him being impeached and forced to leave office.

While Nancy Pelosi is not alone in her opinion that Trump shouldn’t be impeached at this point in time, others are changing their political opinions now, especially after national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned after reports came out which alleged that he purposely misled other White House officials about conversations he had with Russia. Now after Flynn’s resignation, many are calling for a closer look into Trump’s relationship with Russia.

The Impeach Trump Leadership PAC formed by Boyd Roberts is just one of many committees right now that are currently looking into whether Donald Trump should, in fact, be impeached. For instance, the Free Beacon is saying that they have obtained a 44-page David Brock memo that is confidential and which purports to show how Brock is planning to use different organizations to secure Trump’s impeachment.

Of particular note in this David Brock memo is the information that Brock plans to use American Bridge to secure Donald Trump’s impeachment.

“No other progressive organization has the resources and assets that American Bridge has amassed over the past several election cycles to hold Trump, his administration, and the politicians accountable. Only Bridge stands ready with staff already hired, Trump’s web of business ties mapped out, and a massive video archive at our fingertips. The right will bolster Trump aggressively and deceptively. The campaign to stop him must be nonstop. At American Bridge, it has already begun.”

David Brock’s group boasts that they have a large amount of Trump research at their disposal, which includes 20,000 hours of video and 289 research candidate books.

“With so many opportunities for foreign governments and corporations to gain influence over Trump, American Bridge will use every means at its disposal to hold Trump and his administration accountable, including FOIA requests, lawsuits, and regulatory complaints. As the progressive movement’s political research clearinghouse, we will arm our allies to join us in taking on the administration through paid advertising, earned media, grassroots efforts, and legal recourse.”

What do you think of the Boyd Roberts’ Impeach Trump Leadership PAC and David Brock’s confidential memo, and could these people and organizations actually help to impeach Donald Trump?

[Featured Image by Jeff Chiu/Getty Images]