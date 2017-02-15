Bizarre Report Claims ‘Aliens Eating People’ At Secret UFO Base In Arizona

Observers seeing aliens is nothing new, nor are the sightings of secret bases for UFOs. Still, an official document from the United States Department of Agriculture has revealed that a report was filed where a man claimed to have observed aliens and humans working together at what looked like a base still under construction. He also claimed to see “aliens eating people.”

The Daily Express reported this week the U.S. Department of Agriculture released several files detailing allegations of UFO and alien activity near a national park in Arizona. Originally fielded by the U.S. Forest Service, the files were obtained by John Greenewald, founder of The Black Vault website, who specializes in disclosing former classified documents and materials concerning aliens and UFOs. One report stood out in that it contained information regarding aliens interacting with humans, aliens eating humans, the construction of a secret UFO base, and the observer claiming to have photographic proof of his allegations and a severed human head.

The original report was taken at the service’s Southwestern Region office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and provided details in an email from an observer in Arizona. In the email, the alleged witness claimed to have personally observed the construction of an alien base in the Tonto National Forest, which is near Phoenix, Arizona.

The email contained the following.

“David received a call this morning at the front desk from a male caller reporting the construction of a secret government installation upstream from the Salt River Canyon past Pinal Creek (Upstream from Roosevelt Lake).” “Aliens and at least one detached head are involved.”

The email went on to say, “Caller claims to have seen construction cranes coming out the side of the cliffs, miniature stealth planes and UFOs, aliens and people working together at the site, aliens eating people.”

“He found a severed head and claims to have pictures of some of this stuff.”

The alleged witness then seemed to become worried that he would not be taken seriously, so he told the service he was 60-years-old, “not crazy and doesn’t do drugs.”

The witness, whose name was noted disclosed, said he had already reported the unusual activity.

“He said he had already called the ‘office at the lake’,” the email continued, “but he didn’t know if those people were turning the other cheek or maybe those people have been paid off.”

The email then goes on to note that the service was anticipating “the Phoenix media will be all over this” and ended with an insistent postscript.

“PS David and I aren’t doing drugs either.”

Unfortunately, there appears to have been no follow-up investigation to the strange observations. The Phoenix press does not appear to have gotten wind of the secret goings-on at the national park, either. But The Express noted that the 2013 sighting of aliens and UFOs wasn’t the first allegation of a secret military or alien UFO base at Tonto National Forest. Conspiracy theories about the government and aliens collaborating at secret facilities in the American Southwest have been making the rounds for years.

Some of those secret alien bases are said to be at places like Area 51 in Nevada, a “Tall Whites” (a designation of one of the more familiar forms aliens take, like the “Greys”) base at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, and a massive underground facility at Dulce, New Mexico, where, according to the Inquisitr, a joint alien-CIA facility exists.

As for the allegations of aliens eating people, there is no evidence to suggest that such things have occurred. And yet, conspiracy theories abound wherein aliens devour humans, sometimes in collaboration with government and/or military officials, where the officials willingly supply aliens with humans for food in exchange for not exterminating humanity or gaining alien technology information (or both).

