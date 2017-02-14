‘Teen Mom OG’ Confirms Season 4 Premiere, MTV Promises More Drama

Teen Mom OG has been given a premiere date. It was announced last night during the Teen Mom 2 Live show, and it came as quite a shock to some fans. Last season, there was a lot of drama among the cast members. Things got physical between Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham, with threats to quit being thrown around. In fact, it was almost likely the show would be canceled because of the disagreements. Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell walked off stage at the end of the Teen Mom OG reunion, and that was enough to send fans over the edge.

The irony of the bad blood was that Amber Portwood had always had Farrah Abraham’s back, and she turned around and slammed Portwood over and over again. Teen Mom OG producers were not expecting the blow up that happened last fall and now, they are being careful about who they have on and where they are. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Teen Mom OG will return this April. There is plenty of drama to go around. Each of the four ladies will be bringing their A-game when it comes to the conflicts and problems, leaving nothing left for fans to desire.

Maci Bookout is the Teen Mom OG star with the least amount of drama. Things are going well in her life, and marrying Taylor McKinney was one of the best decisions she has made. She shared that everything has been calm since the last season ended and it appears that co-parenting with Ryan Edwards seems to be getting easier. He is engaged to MacKenzie, the girl who was introduced to fans last season.

Amber Portwood is reportedly facing some serious issues. She was allegedly evicted from the house she moved into last season, leaving the landlord to sue her for unpaid rent and damages. On top of all of that, Portwood and Gary Shirley are still butting heads when it comes to how much time she should be spending with Leah. There is hope that she will explain the reason behind the lawsuit, as she was still filming her portion of Teen Mom OG yesterday. That was announced during the Teen Mom 2 Live show when she wasn’t around to participate in the fun with her three other co-stars.

Farrah Abraham is still blonde, and now, she has a want-to-be rapper for a mother. This all went down during the announcement last night. Debra has now become Debz OG, and released her first-ever music video last night. Some of the events leading up to it will air this season on Teen Mom OG. On top of the issue with her mother, Abraham is going to be helping her daughter launch her own boutique. It is currently open now, but the process of it all will be documented behind the scenes.

Get ready for a new episode of #TM2Live tonight at 10/9c! @mtv We’re teasing a clip from my mom Debra’s new rap music video! ???????????????? #DebzOG special airing this Wednesday ???????? @MTV A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

Catelynn Lowell said things are getting better, despite the fact that she is battling rumors of cheating. Yesterday, social media was buzzing about Tyler Baltierra possibly cheating on his wife, and the couple ran with it. Their story this season will focus around them trying for another baby. They have been tossing the idea around for some time, and it looks like Novalee may be a big sister sooner rather than later. Teen Mom OG fans have speculated that Lowell looked pregnant last night, so an announcement may be happening sooner rather than later.

There is a lot happening with the cast of Teen Mom OG, and all of it will be airing on Season 4. Fans are looking forward to seeing how MTV is going to handle the reunion show and finding out whether or not Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood have spoken to each other since the brawl. Teen Mom OG is ready to bring the drama, even if it means editing things to make them look more intense.

