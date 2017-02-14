Jax Taylor Defends Stassi Schroeder Following ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Meltdown

Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder came face-to-face during Monday night’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules and online, Taylor tweeted with fans as the episode aired.

Although many fans were happy to see Taylor and Schroeder hash out their past issues, some felt Schroeder was selfish for confronting Taylor about their years-long relationship in front of his current girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright.

“Did you regret having a meltdown in front of [Jax Taylor’s] girlfriend? It seemed very selfish and you made it about you, again,” a woman wrote.

In response, Jax Taylor defended his former girlfriend, telling the fan, “We are friends and [Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright] have meltdowns all the time it wasn’t selfish.”

As the night continued, Jax Taylor continued to tweet to fans about the progress of his newfound friendship with Stassi Schroeder — and how he and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast have grown since fans first met them in January 2013.

“We all have our moments that apology was long over due and we are all at a point now where we can humble ourselves and apologize,” Jax Taylor explained.

“A lot of us have made changes for the better, I think we are all in the best times of our lives as far as friendships,” he continued. “It’s tough in LA.”

Last week, before Monday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules aired, Stassi Schroeder spoke to In Touch Weekly magazine about Jax Taylor’s apology during a New York Fashion Week event. During their chat, Schroeder explained why her talk with Jax Taylor in New Orleans was so crucial to her ability to fully move on from their past relationship.

“I feel like people might think, ‘Oh, that was five years ago, why is he apologizing now?’ And he had a trickle-down effect on my life and that’s why I had falling outs with my friends and that’s why I went away,” she explained. “It’s not that it’s so heartbreaking or these feelings of being angry because I haven’t been angry for a long time. I can hang out with him and be fine, we can just shoot the s–t and it’s great, but he has never apologized for the trickle-down effect and I needed that. I wanted that. I lost a lot of my friends because of him. He affected my life in a lot of ways he didn’t realize.”

Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder dated for the first couple of seasons of Vanderpump Rules before he admitted to having relations with another woman in Las Vegas and later came clean about a rendezvous with Schroeder’s longtime friend and co-star, Kristen Doute. Since then, they have both moved on with other people.

As fans have seen, Jax Taylor is currently in a committed relationship with Brittany Cartwright, who he began dating in early 2015, and Stassi Schroeder is currently single after her years-long relationship with Patrick Meagher came to an end last summer.

While Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship has continued, Schroeder and Meagher called it quits with one another last year after months of on-and-off dating. Although fans haven’t seen Meagher on the Vanderpump Rules, he has been talked about multiple times and during the past couple of episodes, Schroeder has been seen crying about their split. According to the reality star, she and Meagher may have ended their romance, but her feelings for the radio host never died.

To see more of Jax Taylor and his co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]