WWE News: Mick Foley Reveals Major Braun Strowman Mistake From Recent ‘RAW’

Mick Foley has been extremely instrumental in the on-screen development of Braun Strowman since the latter was separated from the Wyatt Family during the WWE’s brand extension draft last summer. As the General Manager of RAW, Foley has played an integral part in elevating superstars like Strowman, Sami Zayn and the majority of the women’s division since assuming the position in July.

It’s no secret that Foley is nearing the end of his current term as GM. Mick is in need of hip surgery and the procedure will keep him off the road and out of the ring for an extended period. The assumption at this point is that he’ll work up until WrestleMania and then be written off. Last week, we reported that the company may be eyeing Kurt Angle as his replacement after he’s enshrined in this year’s Hall of Fame class.

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman has been the recipient of a slow, but significant push since branching out on his own. Nicknamed “The Monster Among Men” and the “Abominable Strowman,” Braun was fed enhancement talent for the first couple months of his singles run. That led to him demanding Foley for more competition and a brief program with Sami Zayn.

However, he’s finally been positioned in a role that will further elevate him to the top of the card during the height of WWE’s calendar year. Foley booked a match for Fastlane that will feature Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns in what is certainly Strowman’s most important match in his career to date. Although, Reigns is currently penciled in to take on the Undertaker at WrestleMania a month later, leaving many to wonder what it will all mean for Braun.

Strowman’s push very well could have come to a halt, however, if a recent Mick Foley story is to believed. Foley was a guest of Lillian Garcia on her new podcast, Lilian Garcia: Making Their Way to the Ring, where he peeled back the curtain a bit to tell a story of when Strowman was humbled by the boss, Vince McMahon (Thanks to Wrestling Inc for the transcription).

“I was about to go out there a couple weeks ago, and I heard Braun Strowman say, I want a title shot. Mr. McMahon’s behind the curtain, at the board watching the monitor, and he goes, oh god, it’s not a title shot. I was thinking to myself, then what is it? That’s exactly what I would go to call it when I would go out there. You want a title shot? He’s like, it’s a title match. It’s a match! So if you ever wonder what it’s like to see a six-foot-eight, three hundred pound behemoth get chewed out, you should’ve been there.”

If you recall, Strowman interrupted an in-ring segment between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho on the January 30 episode of RAW. Strowman unearthed footage from a previous show that exposed Owens telling Braun that he’d get a title shot if he helped out with Roman Reigns. Strowman then demanded the title shot, which apparently caused Vince to blow a gasket backstage. Foley still had to go out on the stage and make the match official.

It didn’t seem all that unrealistic for the match between Strowman and Owens to be for the championship, as Foley alluded to, but apparently it was originally scripted as a non-title bout. Strowman, of course, would go on to win the match via disqualification when Reigns interfered.

Vince’s admonishment seems to be the extent of Strowman’s punishment at this point as he’ll continue his feud with Reigns over the next three weeks leading to Fastlane. He defeated Mark Henry this past Monday and is scheduled to square off with Big Show next week on RAW. As for his WrestleMania plans, while there have been plenty of rumors surrounding his involvement, the most likely scenario at this point remains a prominent role in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

[Featured Image by WWE]