Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Fight Is On

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have been engaging in a war of words on social media for several months now, even before the first mention of a possible crossover bout between “The Notorious” Irish phenom Conor McGregor and Floyd “Money” Mayweather. Still, up to this point, there has been nothing but talk, and seemingly endless roadblocks in the way, despite both fighters expressing a willingness to want to make the fight happen. Fans want to know when this war of words will be settled with fists, and, according to recent reports, the Conor McGregor/Floyd Mayweather showdown is finally happening.

As recently reported by The Sun, the bout is officially on. A blockbuster agreement has officially been reached for this mega fight that will pit Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather in a major crossover bout, with Las Vegas serving as the venue to host these superstars as they finally come face-to-face, with the chance of victory — and more importantly, bragging rights — on the line for two of the most charismatic figures in the world of sports.

After months of intense negotiations and back and forth smack talk, Conor McGregor recently flew to the United States to discuss the terms of the bout. The Sun reports that while the particulars of the contract still need to be worked out, a multi-million dollar deal has been reached between the two fighters and their respective camps.

A source close to Conor McGregor revealed to The Sun,

“Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal to fight and have both settled on their respective fees. The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up but all the details have all been agreed on. The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

What this all means is that there could finally be a definitive date announced before month’s end. Even with all the speculation and delays in recent weeks, there’s no denying the fact that the sporting world wants to see this bout happen. Both Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are the most polarizing figures in their respective sports. Conor McGregor has been the UFC’s top draw for years now, and Floyd Mayweather has been atop the boxing world for decades.

Both fighters have an arrogance and a swagger that only someone at the top of their game can pull off, and both do so with relative ease. While the particulars still need to be ironed out, it’s clear that we are inching closer to seeing a fight happen that many thought they would never see. That, combined with the crossover element, and the participants, sets the stage for what could very well be the most talked about, and most lucrative event in the history of sports.

Still, there seems to be some conflicting reports. While The Vertical seems to suggest that the fight is not happening, the latest update from The Sun refutes that claim, reporting that Floyd Mayweather spoke to Stephen A. Smith via ESPN, saying that “we’re getting very, very close” to the superfight.

Added to this, Nevada State Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Marnell said that negotiations between both the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather camps had taken place, however, Marnell seemed to be keeping things close to the vest, when he quipped: “I’m confirming that real people are having real discussions.”

In some ways, it seems that every step forward is two steps back. Are both camps playing coy in an attempt to generate more buzz leading up to the bout, or, are these latest reports mere parlor tricks to be added to the pre-existing smoke and mirrors? Either way, if these reports are to be believed, one way or another, we will have an answer (and hopefully a date set) within the next two weeks.

