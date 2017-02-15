Melania Trump Announces White House To Re-Open For Tours After Temporary Closure

To the joy of many, Melania Trump made a welcome announcement this week. First Lady Trump said she is reopening the White House for tours. Melania’s message comes on the heels of growing negative sentiment about the temporary closure since her husband took office.

Tuesday, Melania Trump issued a statement through her office about lifting the moratorium on tours since Michelle and Barack Obama moved out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Fox News. Melania says she is eager to reopen the historic structure for public tours.

“I am excited to reopen the White House to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year. The White House is a remarkable and historic site and we are excited to share its beauty and history. I am committed to the restoration and preservation of our Nation’s most recognizable landmark.”

As CNN wrote, Donald and Melania Trump live at the White House, but based on the Constitution, the dwelling belongs “to the people.” Melania’s message couldn’t come quick enough; for weeks, frustration has been building over the closure. Many have voiced complaints about the stoppage in tours to Capitol Hill.

Previous Presidents — George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama — have filled the Visitors Office. However, the decision was made to put a temporary ban on tours until the East Wing of the White House could be staffed.

Typically, those duties fall under the Office of the First Lady. Reports early on said Melania stated that she was not going to be a “typical” First Lady and parenting would take precedence. Melania and Donald have a 10-year-old son, Barron, together.

The former model plans to remain at Trump Tower in New York until the First Son completes school later this year. Currently, Melania is commuting and juggling the roles of parent and the wife of a sitting President.

Lindsay Reynolds is Melania Trump’s chief of staff. She was hired two weeks ago. Reynolds said her first order of business was to put some personal touches in the White House and oversee “routine” repairs.

The East Wing is where formal events are held. The restarting of White House tours will challenge Melania’s commute schedule. The typical events on the calendar are State Dinners, community events, and seasonal events like the White House Easter Egg Roll.

White House Trivia

According to American Profile, construction on the White House began in 1792. President John Adams and First Lady Abigail Adams were the first residents to move in (1800). The cost to build the structure was $232,372.

Based on the WH official website, there are “132 rooms, 35 bathrooms and 6 levels in the Residence. There are also 412 doors, 147 windows, 28 fireplaces, 8 staircases and 3 elevators.” The White House aka “Executive Mansion” and “President’s Palace,” has the capacity to feed up to 140 guests. Finally, it requires nearly 600 gallons of paint to cover the exterior.

Melania Trump has been headlining the news as of late. The First Lady is the subject of ongoing controversy around her $150 million civil lawsuit against the Mail Online news portal, according to a previous Inquisitr report.

The complaint centers on an article published that accused Melania’s modeling agency of providing escort services to clients. The issue has been retracted, but Melania is still moving ahead with her defamation claims.

One source said the move is unprecedented and it appears, based on language contained in Melania’s complaint, that she is trying to “cash in,” which is apparently a FLOTUS first.

According to a statement released by the White House via WJLA News, White House tours must be submitted through a member of Congress. Tours resume on March 7.

