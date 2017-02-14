‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: What We Know So Far

Game of Thrones is currently the top trending topic on Twitter, so with this in mind, we decided to do a round-up of all the Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers we know so far, and what we can expect in this coming season now that so many of the actors have finished filming their parts.

Warning: this article contains spoilers. Please do not read this post if you do not wish to read Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

First, according to the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers from Express UK, it looks like we already know that Sophie Turner — who plays Sansa Stark — will be surviving all the way through until the end of the show. The actress spoke to the outlet about her plans, and — whether she intended to do it or not — revealed that she’ll be returning to film the final season of the hit show once she’s finished with filming her part in the newest X-Men film.

While it’s possible that Turner told the interviewer this to throw off the proverbial scent, it isn’t likely.

Next, according to the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers from the trusted fansite, Watchers on the Wall, Tyrion Lannister is going to find himself in the midst of an adventure he may not be able to handle. In fact, we’ll see in the Season 7 finale that he — along with Jon Snow and Ser Bronn — will come to terms with some uncomfortable truths about the Targaryen past when they descend onto the Dragonpit.

The Dragonpit was the place where, when the Targaryens were in power, dragons were kept. When the Targaryens lost the Iron Throne, the Dragonpit fell into disrepair.

“We first learned last August that we’d be seeing the Dragonpit, a building found in King’s Landing. It once housed the Targaryen dragons, but now stands in ruins. Our spoiler report also told us we’d be seeing Daenerys there. Additionally, we know that this scene takes place in the season 7 finale.”

Happy birthday to the belle of the free folk, Rose Leslie! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/yqTBLomaOq — HBO (@HBO_UK) February 9, 2017

Finally, according to the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers from WetPaint, Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) will find himself in the thick of a lot of storylines. When last we left our intrepid hero, we’d just discovered that he’s both a Stark and a Targaryen, after it was revealed that he wasn’t born as a product of Ned’s affair, but as a result of “The Mad King” raping Ned’s sister.

As an aside, we have to admit that it’s pretty brave for Ned Stark to take with him, to the grave, the secret that he really didn’t cheat on his wife, but he led her to believe as much to protect both his sister and his nephew.

And, it looks like the truth will be revealed to Jon Snow in this season, too.

But he’ll also be off fighting some mutual enemies — namely, the White Walkers.

“Kit Harington was spotted filming boat landing scenes in Iceland, leading Watchers on the Wall to speculate Jon Snow and his crew are beyond the Wall and arriving at Night’s Watch stronghold Eastwatch-on-the-Sea on their quest to meet and slay the White Walkers.”

No premiere date has been announced for the seventh season, as of yet.

What do you think of this latest round of Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers? Leave your thoughts about the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers in the comments below.

[Featured Image by HBO]