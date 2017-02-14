Halle Berry Makes Stunning Confessions About Three ‘Failed’ Marriages

Halle Berry got personal recently and opened about the “pain and anguish” in her string of “failed” marriages to David Justice, Eric Benet and Olivier Martinez. Halle said that through it all, she’s learned valuable life lessons, according to AOL Entertainment.

Halle Berry, 50, attended the 2017 City Summit and Gala in Los Angeles, California recently, according to Business Wire. The Feb. 11 event was humanitarian-focused and brought together artists like Halle Berry, visionaries, entrepreneurs and individuals to lend their platforms and resources to developing charities.

https://t.co/ReCpdF5Dmg. Honored to be speaking at this event — John Livesay (@John_Livesay) February 10, 2017

There, Halle opened up the floor to questions about her personal and professional lives. Berry addressed the troubles experienced in the wake of her three marriages and divorces.

“I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there’s children involved. “[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That’s what fairytales taught me as a kid… and I’m kind of anti-fairytales today.”

In October of 2015, NY Daily News published a timeline of Halle Berry’s marriages and relationships.

Berry and actor Wesley Snipes reportedly dated briefly in 1990. Rumors circulated after the breakup that Snipes physically abused Halle. However, when pressed on the buzz, she denied the charges.

Berry and actor-singer Christopher Williams was an item briefly in 1992. He too was accused of striking the actress, but she has not confirmed the rumors.

Halle’s first husband was MLB player, David Justice. They were married for five years before their nuptials ended in divorce in 1997. She spoke to People magazine about the split.

“For four years David was part of my life, every day, every hour. I do keep telling myself that this is one of life’s lessons and as long as I can learn something from it, then all the pain will be worth it.”

Halle’s second marriage (2001-2005) was to R&B singer, Eric Benet. Presumably, he had an affair and the couple’s marriage ended in divorce. Benet sought help for sex addiction, reportedly, to save his marriage, to no avail.

UPDATE: Eric Benet, Halle Berry's second husband, backs up David Justice's critical tweet. https://t.co/vx3NFDnWuh pic.twitter.com/qTDsrrMBn1 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 3, 2015

Berry and actor Michael Ealy, her co-star in Their Eyes of Watching God, dated for a few months between 2004 and 2005. The Daily says Ealy is “one of the few exes on good terms with the star.”

Model, Gabriel Aubry and Halle Berry dated from 2005-2010. They have a daughter together, 8-year-old Nahla.

Berry’s third marriage was to Oliver Martinez. Their relationship was characterized as “rocky.” The couple has a son together, 3-year-old Maceo Robert Martinez.

The Kidnap star says that she’s learned — through the “embarrassing” moments at times — quite a bit about herself. She went as far as describing her struggles as “necessary” to grow as a person.

Halle Berry has been a staple in Hollywood for many years. Today, she spends as much time with her children as possible. The trio often visits the Jenesse Center, a non-profit organization that provides intervention and prevention services on issues of domestic violence, according to ET.

Berry and her children often take toys to children at the shelter and are thrilled to see the joy in their eyes when they receive gifts. Berry has been working with the center for nearly 20 years. She was inspired after witnessing her mom’s turmoil from abuse.

“Right now, being mom is my most important job and I now know that everything I do, everything I say and everything I offer them is really important. I say lots of things, but I think what’s more important is that my children watch what I do.”

Do you think Halle Berry will ever find true love and marry again? If so, do you think it will end in divorce?

[Featured image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for AOL]