Eddie Griffin’s Trump Video: Where Is Facebook Video Of Assassination Jokes?

There is a whole bunch of talk online about comedian Eddie Griffin, and words Griffin allegedly said recently about encouraging the assassination of President Donald Trump. The strange thing is, the video of Eddie allegedly calling for the assassination of Mr. Trump is hard to come by — an odd fact in this day and age whereby everyone saves nearly everything — especially controversial things — in Internet archives. Videos are often copied and downloaded and re-uploaded to YouTube en masse, but Eddie’s alleged threats against President Trump aren’t easily found online.

According to The Blaze, Facebook has removed video of Griffin telling his audience to assassinate President Trump. The publication claims that the assassination talk happened on Friday evening when Griffin performed at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. According to the website, Eddie spoke of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and later told his crowd of 15,000 to make sure Mr. Trump was assassinated as well. Indeed, Griffin did post the following tweet promoting his appearance at the American Airlines Center on February 10, as seen in the below tweet. But with 15,000 people supposedly in the audience, it would seem that someone would have a cellphone out to record the controversial words allegedly spoken about Mr. Trump, beyond the deleted Facebook video.

A search for “Eddie Griffin Trump video” via the latest Twitter posts does not turn up a copy of the alleged video.

A search on Facebook for Griffin’s Trump video turns up plenty of publications posting outrage about Eddie’s alleged words about Mr. Trump, without showing actual video proof of the incident. Thus far, headlines like the following are filling Facebook. There’s the headline “Eddie Griffin, ‘Comedian,’ Tells Followers to Kill Donald Trump,” with an article that goes on to detail that Facebook and Twitter had deleted the “live” video everywhere it was posted, according to the website Unclesamsmisguidedchildren.com, which has enjoyed at least 125 shares on Facebook in less than 30 minutes.

The headline “‘Comedian’ Eddie Griffin Pleaded with 15,000 People to Assassinate Donald Trump” continues to place “comedian” in quotes, like other websites have done — detailing how radio show host Ben Ferguson attended the comedy event in which Griffin allegedly made threats against President Trump, according to Independentsentinel.com, which has gained nearly 1,000 Facebook shares in 19 hours.

There’s the headline “Black Comedian ‘Jokes’ About Assassination of Trump” from Theblacksphere.net. There’s “Eddie Griffin Calls For Trump’s Assassination: ‘Ya’ll Need To Take Him Out'” from Conservative News & Right Wing News | Gun Laws & Rights News Site at Rightedition.com. Then there’s the similar “Eddie Griffin Calls For Trump’s Assassination: ‘Ya’ll Need To Take Him Out'” headline from Informationliberation.com. One headline reads “Facebook Scrubs Videos Of Comedian Calling For Trump’s Assassination,” according to Thefederalist.com. According to InfoWars, Eddie threatened Mr. Trump, and folks are claiming they need to “add another celeb to the boycott list…. Eddie Griffin… Ugh.” The list continues, with headlines that read, “Comedian Calls for Trump’s Assassination at Dallas Show — Video Evidence Scrubbed from Facebook,” according to Dcclothesline.com.

. @EddieGriffinCom called for the Assassination of @realDonaldTrump in dallas on his comedy tour. I hope the @SecretService will investigate — Ben Ferguson (@benfergusonshow) February 13, 2017

Meanwhile, Ferguson said he was at the comedy show and streamed portions of it via Facebook Live. Now Ben has posted the above tweet, asking the Secret Service to investigate.

“Do your historic duty. You guys assassinated JFK. Next time he comes to Dallas, stick him in a convertible, drive him by the grassy knoll, get the rednecks out to the grassy knoll. Y’all took out one president, you need to take out another. Y’all need to put Trump into a convertible and take him out, or better yet, the driver should take him out.”

Ferguson’s Facebook Live video allegedly caught the action of Griffin pretending to be a sniper, shooting President Trump. But Ben said that the next day his friend told him his Facebook video was gone, and that Facebook had deleted the video with more than 100,000 views because it violates Facebook’s policies.

“This wasn’t a comedy show, this was a comedy show turned ‘let’s kill Trump’ show.”

Ferguson claimed that no one else reported what he saw Griffin say about Trump, which seems an odd occurrence in the digital age wherein nearly everyone has a smartphone and with 15,000 people in attendance. Facebook Live videos are not saved on phones, but are usually saved on Facebook, except in this instance, when it was removed from Facebook.

[Featured Image by Damian Dovarganes/AP Images]