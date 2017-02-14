Scheana Marie’s Reaction To Mike Shay ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Anniversary Scene

Scheana Marie didn’t get teary-eyed while watching her and her now ex Mike Shay exchange loving words in celebration of their two-year anniversary on the latest Vanderpump Rules episode. That’s because Scheana didn’t watch the scene at all.

As the episode aired on Monday night, Scheana revealed that she didn’t watch the episode. In response to a viewer who tweeted that it’s hard watching Scheana and Mike when you know that they later split, Scheana replied that she skipped watching the episode.

I skipped this one… https://t.co/C0ph1qYWC6 — Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) February 14, 2017

Many people left Scheana comments telling her that it’s understandable why she wouldn’t watch to watch her and her ex during happier times. People also left her encouraging comments, telling her to keep her head up and to stay strong.

In response to viewers’ questions regarding what she wore and said during the episode, Scheana reiterated that she didn’t watch the episode.

Didn't watch the episode so not sure. Sorry! https://t.co/5XJWlC68Qt — Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) February 14, 2017

No. Did I say that? I think it's "bad luck" to cheers w an empty glass? Idk. Not watching lol https://t.co/sWba5wlo0O — Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) February 14, 2017

Scheana may have been particularly wary of watching her and Mike because she was about to spend her first Valentine’s Day in years without him. On Tuesday morning, Scheana posted a tweet lamenting how Facebook reminds you of memories you’d rather forget.

Screw you @facebook and your memories today! ???????? — Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) February 14, 2017

Scheana made sure that those without a romantic partner aren’t forgotten today.

Single girl V Day tips …. ♥️♥️https://t.co/4kxyPosfEI — Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) February 14, 2017

Scheana also hinted that she’ll be spending this Valentine’s Day in the company of her cats.

Salem didn't make the Bitmoji this time. Just me and Penny Lane! ???? pic.twitter.com/6Y45KKcE2X — Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) February 14, 2017

During her Watch What Happens Live appearance last week, Scheana confirmed that she was dating someone and that the man has already met her friends. Perhaps she’s taking this relationship slow or the man in question is away this Valentine’s Day?

“Is there a secret man? I mean, not secret to my friends…I am [dating someone].”

On that latest Vanderpump Rules episode, Scheana Marie was shown meeting up with Mike Shay in a restaurant. She gave him a boudoir book, a book containing sexy photographs of her in lingerie, in celebration of their two-year wedding anniversary. Mike seemed very pleased with the present and told her that he loved it. Scheana commented that a year ago, she didn’t think that they would still be happily together. She complemented him on staying sober and continuing his music career. Mike told Scheana that he is where he is now because of her and declared his undying love.

“You never stopped loving me and I’m more in love with you than I have ever been my entire life. Losing you is the worst thing that could ever happen to me.”

Scheana teared up as they told one another, “I love you.”

In her confessional interview, Scheana admitted that their first year of marriage was very difficult. A flashback scene, from season 4, was shown of Mike admitting to his substance abuse and Scheana tearfully asking him why he married her.

I am not missing. I am sober. I am Happy!!! Don't believe everything you read. I love my wife and will always love my wife. Whatever is going on between us will stay between us! I love my family and my family loves me and a lot of things have been said out is protection and anger by many people. I just ready for the next chapter in my life! A post shared by Mike Shay (@mikeshaymusic) on Nov 7, 2016 at 3:12pm PST

After much speculation, Scheana and Mike announced that they were divorcing in November, 2016. In a statement to E! News, they said that they would remain friends.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship…We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scheana’s good friends and co-stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval said during an interview in December, 2016, that Scheana and Mike may have been too hasty in deciding to divorce.

Mike has since not spoken out directly regarding Scheana Marie, the marriage or Vanderpump Rules. He has, however, re-tweeted some viewers’ tweets criticizing the show. One recent tweet that he re-tweeted stated that Mike is way too smart to hang out the cast.

#PumpRules marathon. My takeaway? @MikeShayMusic is WAY too smart to hang out with this crew. His post-pool party analysis = DEAD ON! — Reality Junkie (@MISHIGA95) February 6, 2017

Another tweet that Mike Shay re-tweeted criticized reality TV in general.

“I think the point of reality tv is to convince you to give a s**t about something you really, really don’t give a s**t about.”

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]