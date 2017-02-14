‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Shares New Photo Of Baby Girl

Jenelle Evans has followed up her weekend engagement announcement with an adorable photo of her weeks-old daughter Ensley Jolie Eason.

After sharing her engagement news with fans, the Teen Mom 2 star returned to Instagram on Monday, February 14, where she posted a photo of Ensley bundled up tightly in a pink blanket.

“My wittle peanut,” Jenelle Evans wrote in the caption of the photo, also adding the tag of her fiance, David Eason.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:33am PST

Jenelle Evans has been active on Instagram frequently since welcoming her daughter on January 24 and as she adjusts to life with an infant, she’s shared numerous photos of the child.

During recent episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B, Jenelle Evans has been seen denying she is expecting a child, despite the mounting evidence — and her own mother’s prediction, and last year, she did the same thing with fans. Although there were rumors claiming Jenelle Evans was pregnant in late spring of last year, the reality star didn’t come clean about her pregnancy until August 2016, weeks after a police report revealed she was at least 10 weeks pregnant.

In her confirmation post on Instagram, Jenelle Evans revealed she and David Eason would welcome their first child in January 2017, about 5 months after her baby news was shared. She also revealed her sizable baby bump, which was outfitted in a flowing dress.

“Time to introduce the world to our baby girl soon, Ensley Jolie Eason. She will be arriving Jan. 28th. We couldn’t be any happier!” she wrote with her baby bump photo, which also included David Eason.

While Jenelle Evans said just months prior to her baby reveal that she and Eason were taking things slow and not looking to expand their family or get married, they have since had a major change of heart and after welcoming daughter Ensley, they have become engaged.

“We’ve decided on forever!” Jenelle Evans told fans over the weekend, along with the photo below.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Jenelle Evans told People Magazine last March that she and David Eason were taking things slow, but at the same time, she claimed her then-boyfriend would be a “great person” to have children with.

“He’s a very hard worker, and I love that about him,” she said. “He doesn’t care about me making money, or how much I get, he still pays his own bills, and he still gives me money for rent and everything, which I’ve never had any boyfriend do!”

“Jace absolutely loves him, [he] always wants to be around him,” Evans continued. “And he has an 8-year-old daughter that comes and spends the weekends along with Jace, so they get along very well and everyone is just really happy.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating one another in late 2015 after the reality star called it quits with Nathan Griffith just months after becoming engaged. As fans will recall, Nathan Griffith is the father of Jenelle Evans’ 2-year-old son, Kaiser Griffith, and she also has an older son from her past romance with Andrew Lewis.

“We’re not looking into marriage or kids or [anything] like that,” Jenelle Evans said at the time. “I even said on camera, I said: ‘I’ll be miserable for the rest of my life as long as I have my family together,’ but honestly, it’s really about being happy, and if you’re not happy, your kids aren’t going to happy, and that’s the most important thing.”

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]