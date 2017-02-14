WWE Rumors: Former Women’s Champion Returning For ‘WrestleMania 33’ Match?

On a Monday night which saw Bayley win the women’s title, another former champion was also present in the T-Mobile Arena for the show. Could a former WWE women’s champion soon be back for a WrestleMania 33 appearance? Those are the latest WWE rumors going around as one of the former women’s wrestlers known as “divas” showed up backstage for Monday Night Raw last night in Las Vegas, Nevada. While she didn’t make an appearance on television during the live episode, there is a bit of buzz going for those wrestlers who are fans of the former women’s star.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, former champion Kelly Kelly was backstage at Raw on Monday night. Kelly, real name Barbie Blank, said she was in attendance due to living in the area, so it makes sense she’d want to see former friends and some of the newest stars there for the show. She also gave an interview to WWE and during that talk was asked about the past four years away from the company. During that time, she got married to former NHL player Sheldon Souray and became part of a reality TV show called WAGS which airs after Total Divas on E! network.

Kelly also indicated she’ll be appearing at this year’s WrestleMania Axxess event in Orlando, Florida where current and former wrestling talents show up to take pictures, sign autographs and interact with fans. The interesting part of Kelly’s interview is that when asked about a possible appearance at the big pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida, Kelly teases the potential for that to happen.

When asked last night about a potential appearance during WWE’s upcoming WrestleMania 33, Kelly told WWE, “There is definitely a chance.” and later added with regards to appearing at Axxess, “look forward to that … and … ya never know. Maybe something else.”

During her time with WWE, Kelly Kelly showed plenty of improvement in terms of her skills. She evolved from a striptease or dance act on the ECW brand into a top 15 women’s wrestler per PWI rankings in 2011. Kelly captured the former WWE Divas Championship in June of 2011 on Raw by defeating Brie Bella for the title. That match was set up in a fan-voted poll, with Kelly edging out fellow divas Beth Phoenix and Eve Torres, showing the popularity Kelly held with the WWE fans at that time.

She left the WWE as of September 2012, as she was released from her contract. At that time, Kelly indicated she wanted time off to heal a neck injury and participate in some modeling. She went on to appear as part of the independent wrestling circuit with North East Wrestling several months later but has been relatively quiet since then.

Kelly’s last WrestleMania was back in April 2012 where she was part of one of those fun matches involving celebrities teaming up with professional wrestlers. The match involved Kelly and Maria Menounos taking on Beth Phoenix and Eve in a tag match, which of course Kelly and the Extra correspondent won.

Kelly’s appearance and WWE interview last night come just after Rosa Mendes announced her retirement from WWE, and then Bayley captured the Raw Women’s Championship. Rosa was never a major star with WWE, as she never captured a championship during her tenure, but Kelly has, during the “Divas” era. While there are a good number of fans who will want to see Kelly return, others may feel that she could take away from the current women’s wrestling movement based on her previous storylines and the fact that some felt she was “eye candy” for fans.

However, SmackDown Live recently gained Mickie James as a returning member of their roster. James has also noted during in-ring promos that she helped launch the women’s movement back in the day with fellow women’s stars like Trish Stratus and Lita. Basically, it’s possible to reintroduce former stars at any time whether they were called “divas” or “women’s wrestlers.” Kelly Kelly could very well be the next in line for some sort of return, but as of right now the WWE rumors are still just that.

WWE fans would you like to see Kelly Kelly involved in WWE again as a women’s wrestler or manager? Would she be able to add to the current women’s division on either Raw or SmackDown Live?

[Featured Image by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images]