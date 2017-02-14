Trevor Noah Feuds With Scott Baio Over Donald Trump’s Daughter’s Nordstrom Line

Trevor Noah has been delighting audiences on The Daily Show, but he does have one detractor — Scott Baio. The New York Daily News has the scoop.

“Scott Baio does not find Trevor Noah’s jokes very funny. The outspoken Trump supporter fired back at the comedian after Noah responded to Baio’s tweet about boycotting Nordstrom, joking that he was a cashier at the store.”

When you, @Trevornoah learn what it means to be an American then you'll have a say. Until then enjoy our $ and shut your pie-hole! — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) February 14, 2017

As the article notes, Baio’s decision to stop shopping at Nordstrom’s comes after the company decided to drop President Trump’s daughter Ivanka’s fashion brand. This is something President Trump did not take lightly.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

However, according to Slate, Ivanka’s Nordstrom sales were in free fall last year.

“Sales of Ivanka Trump’s fashion line tumbled 32% at Nordstrom Inc. last fiscal year, with the declines deepening in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election, according to internal Nordstrom data reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.”

The article adds that amid calls to boycott the brand, Ivanka’s footwear and apparel sales fell more than 70 percent in the second, third, and fourth weeks of October. Some think the boycott is unfair, but others note it’s just business as usual.

Trevor Noah has been a leader in the anti-Trump movement. According to the Huffington Post, Mr. Noah recently compared Donald Trump to the Knicks.

“The ruling against the executive order made Noah realize that Trump was pretty much the political version of the New York Knicks. ‘They’re both from New York,’ Noah said. ‘[They’re both] orange and [both always] find a way to lose on the court.'”

Noah was ripping on Trump for trying to pass a travel and refugee ban for citizens from several different Muslim countries. A federal appeals court said Trump’s ban was unconstitutional. However, according to Politico, Donald Trump isn’t planning to give up.

“Licking their wounds after a stinging appeals court defeat, President Donald Trump’s aides went into triage mode Friday as they considered options for salvaging his contested travel ban for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries. In two different venues Friday afternoon, Trump suggested that the White House is trying to redraft the order to strengthen it against legal challenges, which he expects the administration to continue to fight in court.”

Last week, Trevor Noah made news for his interview with Elizabeth Warren. She appeared by satellite.

Elizabeth Warren read a letter to Congress that was once written by Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King’s wife. The letter talked about a time when African-Americans were beaten away from the polls, and it indicates Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ role in that.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell found her in violation of Senate Rule 19, a rarely enforced restriction barring senators from using words to impute the motives of another senator during a floor debate. However, Warren told Trevor Noah that despite the debacle, many Americans were able to hear King’s letter, which she said was “advice to all of us.”

Trevor Noah has been a vocal critic on civil rights issues, and his growing up in South Africa under Apartheid has a lot to do with it. Noah constantly sees a double standard between the way whites and minorities are treated in the United States. Recently, according to the Huffington Post, Noah sarcastically criticized Donald Trump for ignoring “hard-working white American terrorists.”

[Featured Image by Scott Eisen/Getty Images]