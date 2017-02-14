WWE Rumors: WWE Planning Major Fatal 4-Way Title Match For ‘WrestleMania 33’

The plans for WrestleMania 33 are really starting to come together, and WWE is adding more fuel to the fire with every passing day. Last night on Monday Night Raw, there were a lot of things put in place for matches that will likely land on the card, but the main event has cleared the path for a major title match to be booked. Yes, Bayley’s big win on Raw will have Team Red’s Women’s Championship on the line in a Fatal 4-Way.

Yesterday evening on Monday Night Raw, Bayley had finally reached the level she had wanted for so long and accomplished her life-long dream. She defeated Charlotte Flair in the center of the ring to capture the Raw Women’s Championship as recapped by the official website of WWE.

After the match was over, Bayley celebrated with the fans at ringside and even had her good friend Sasha Banks next to her. Together, they showed so much pure emotion and let it be known that no matter what, this is what dreams are made of.

With the title switching hands and only Fastlane ahead of them, many have wondered what are the plans for the belt at WrestleMania 33. For those who have been following along with the rumors, a Fatal 4-Way match for the Raw Women’s Championship has been in the works, and it appears as if that is still the case.

Cageside Seats is reporting that WWE is going through a number of different ways to have the Fatal 4-Way take place at WrestleMania 33 for the title. At this point, though, there are no plans for the title to be defended at Fastlane in early March.

If everything works out the way the company is hoping to have it work out, Bayley will go into WrestleMania 33 with the title still in her possession. For the Fatal 4-Way match, she will face off against Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and her good friend Sasha Banks.

This is something that WWE has been planning for a long time now, and it hasn’t been a subtle build-up either. Nia Jax has aligned herself with Charlotte Flair while Sasha and Bayley have been partnered up on a couple of occasions.

A lot of fans thought Charlotte would hold the title into the big pay-per-view after defeating Bayley at the Royal Rumble.Give Me Sport had even reported that the idea was for Charlotte to remain as champion through March and for Bayley to finally win it at WrestleMania 33.

As for Fastlane, it is possible that WWE could go with a women’s tag match which will have Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair.

It was interesting that Nia Jax did not get involved in the main event last night, but it was Dana Brooke interfering on behalf of Charlotte. After that, Sasha came down to help out Bayley and give her a bit of an assist.

That didn’t stop Nia Jax from commenting on Bayley’s big victory, though.

For now, the immediate plans are up in the air as to what will happen at Fastlane, but it looks like the Fatal 4-Way at WrestleMania 33 is going to end up on the card. This will make up for things if the rumor of the SmackDown Women’s Title not being on the line at the PPV is true.

WrestleMania 33 is going to be the grandest stage of them all in 2017, and every single superstar wants to have their hand raised at the end of the night. Fans remember the pure emotion shown last year by Sasha Banks and she didn’t even end up winning. This year, the Raw Women’s Title will see Bayley, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Charlotte Flair battling it out in a Fatal 4-Way for the ultimate WrestleMania moment.

[Featured Image by WWE]