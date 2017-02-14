‘Injustice 2’ Characters: New Girls Trailer Reveals Catwoman, Cheetah [Video]

The latest Injustice 2 characters trailer “Here Come The Girls” has arrived, and the roster looks to have been updated once more. Even NetherRealm Studios appears to be looking for gender equality these days.

The May 16 release date could mark one of the most anticipated of 2017, following up one of NetherRealm Studios’ most popular fighters not named Mortal Kombat. Of course, despite having previously gone full cross-over in Mortal Kombat Vs DC Universe, they are still riding a fine line. In the original Injustice, they added Scorpion as a DLC addition, which apparently didn’t give anyone enough Deja Vu to hate it. Now they’re allegedly adding Sub-Zero and Johnny Cage, according to rumors on Twitter, and they’re not stopping there.

Much like with Mortal Kombat X, NetherRealm is also going outside the regular canon, adding playable fighters not having been in the comics. The latest of these is Swamp Thing, a classic horror monster, probably adding to the growing number of like characters such as Killer Croc, Solomon Grundy, and Gorilla Grodd.

This time, the Injustice 2 characters revealed in the trailer include Catwoman, Cheetah, Poison Ivy, and Black Canary, as revealed by Shack News. Cheetah and Poison Ivy appear to be the only metahumans on the female list, while Black Canary and Catwoman are more realistic takes on the archetype. It’s not yet known if Talia Al Ghul or any other the characters from The CW‘s “Arrowverse” will be added besides Supergirl, but it was announced that the game will have the greatest number of playable DC Comics characters in the history of video gaming.

NetherRealm Studios already took that title with the first Injustice, beating out the Batman: Arkham series which let you play as Batman, Robin, Nightwing, Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Joker at various times.

Catwoman will retain her original crime-friendly ways, as pointed out in her interaction with Batman. Sporting a whip and trademark suit, she will likely be able to cling to walls and available ceilings, throwing out caltrops to throw the opponent off-balance. If her canon character is anything to go by, she will be dripping with sexuality and cat puns the entire time.

Cheetah appears to be DC Comics’ take on Wolverine and Sabretooth, a borderline feral metahuman with claws for fingernails and a tail, which will undoubtedly be part of her likely melee-heavy arsenal. She is expected to clash with Catwoman over their different takes on the feminine cat, natural versus crafted.

Poison Ivy retains her love for plants to the point of controlling them with her mind and touch. If there is any flora in the arena when she starts, you can expect her to use it to its most lethal advantage. By the end of any fight, you are likely to see a lot of thorns and vines littering it, or possibly fading to eliminate the distraction.

Black Canary is a vigilante who, according to The CW, started out as the sister of Green Arrow’s fiancee. Both have since become major characters, though Black Canary uses a sonic enhancer to turn her screams incredibly loud. You can probably expect a lot of melee from her, just like with Cheetah.

The trailer ends with a teaser for Darkseid, a playable DLC character exclusive to those who pre-order the game. It may be likely later that NetherRealm will make him purchasable to everybody else.

Another possibly strong addition could be Hawkgirl, whose introduction in The Flash led to her part in Legends of Tomorrow. On that note, we might even see her reincarnated Egyptian lover Hawkman (not to be confused with the extreme sports Pro Tony).

With Batman, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, Bane, Joker, Harley Quinn, Scarecrow, Deadshot, Swamp Thing, Aquaman, Atrocitus, Blue Beetle, Brainiac, Darkseid, Gorilla Grodd, Green Lantern, Robin, Supergirl, Superman, and Wonder Woman having been confirmed, what other DC or other characters would you like to see added?

[Featured Image by NetherRealm Studios/Warner Bros. Games]