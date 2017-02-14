Donald Trump Is ‘Blackmailed By The Russian Government,’ Claims Musician Moby

With every passing day, things are getting very bizarre for Donald Trump’s administration. On one hand, there are almost a million Americans who have signed a petition to impeach him, and on the other, there are many who think that Donald Trump’s executive orders are surely going to bring some definitive changes in making America great again. Apart from all this, there is musician Moby, who recently claimed that the 45th President of the United States of America is being blackmailed by the Russians and he is under pressure for doing all these things.

Richard Melville Hall, known by his stage name Moby, openly claimed on his Facebook page that all the dossier on President Donald Trump are “100 percent real,” and the current government is “in collusion with the Russian government.”

On Monday morning, Moby took to his official Facebook account and claimed that after having some deep conversations with his contacts in the Washington, D.C., he can accurately say that Donald Trump is being blackmailed over the earlier release 35-page dossier.

The documents in the infamous dossier accuse the president of being involved in a sex tape with a prostitute in a Moscow hotel room.

The released dossier, compiled by a former British intelligence officer, even accused Mr. Trump of being blackmailed by the Russian operatives.

To all this, Trump has claimed that the story amounts to “fake news.”

But according to the “We Are All Made of Stars” singer, all these accusations are 100 percent accurate. Although he did not provide any concrete evidence to support his claim, the 51-years-old American DJ stated that he is going to present some new information that will ultimately lead to Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Moby also openly claimed that the Koch brothers and the Republican party are trying very hard to get rid of the sitting president. Following are few of the major claims that he made in his Facebook post:

“the russian dossier on trump is real. 100% real. he’s being blackmailed by the russian government, not just for being peed

on by russian hookers, but for much more nefarious things. [sic] 2-the trump administration is in collusion with the russian government, and has been since day one. [sic] i’m writing these things so that when/if these things happen there will be a public record beforehand. [sic]”

As of February 14, Moby’s Facebook post has over 3500 shares and more than 3000 comments. Some of the readers called him ignorant, there were others who played diplomatically.

“Moby, you’re an American. You vote. Therefore, your opinion is just as valid as anyone who tells you to shut up and make music. So keep doing what you want to do. I don’t see how people can praise artists for their work, but the moment an artist speaks his/her mind, the angry masses chime in with, “Stick to your job.” Waste removal workers, school janitors, doctors, lawyers, and yes, musicians–if they are American and vote, then each one of their opinions is valid as the next.”

Hours after his post went viral over all the search engines and social media platforms, Moby posted another message on Facebook saying, he is “just a bald clown who probably knows nothing.”

Even though Moby’s post did not mention any of his source from the capital, Daily Mail reported that some of his claims do bear some concrete relationship with the truth behind all the earlier media reports.

The publication noted that David and Charles Koch called Donald Trump’s travel ban the “wrong approach.” If this was not enough, Charles also stated that the United States could “go the authoritarian route…or we can move toward a free and open society. So this is our opportunity.”

