‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Who Was In The Car With Father Gabriel?

The Walking Dead spoilers for second half of Season 7 are rolling in, and everyone wants to know what is going on with Father Gabriel. In the mid-season premiere on Sunday night, fans watched as Gabriel stole tons of food and weapons from Alexandria, left his Bible behind, and sped off in a car. However, he wasn’t alone.

According to Comic Book, Father Gabriel had a partner in crime. The Walking Dead scene in which Gabriel drives away from Alexandria was dark, but many viewers noticed that there was a passenger in Gabriel’s car, meaning that he is not working alone in whatever he’s doing.

While there are many possibilities for who could be riding shotgun in Father Gabriel’s car in the mid-season premiere clip, some likely candidates have been revealed, and Dwight is one of the main suspects. Walking Dead fans have long thought that Dwight would eventually switch sides, and that may be what is happening now. Although it looks like Gabriel and his sidekick are robbing Alexandria and fleeing danger, they could have a bigger plan in store.

However, it has been confirmed that some characters will be switching sides in the remaining episodes of The Walking Dead Season 7, and that includes members of Rick’s group. This could mean that Father Gabriel took all the supplies he could get his hands on and headed to The Sanctuary to beg Negan to joins his ranks, offering the super villain the supplies as a show of good intentions.

Father Gabriel could also be working with a member of the newly introduced survivor group. The group, which are being called the Garbage Pail Kids online, may end up being Alexandria’s biggest allies in the war against Negan. During the end of the mid-season premiere on Monday night, Rick is surrounded by a big group of the survivors and then is seen smiling. Is it because Father Gabriel is standing in the background, or just the possibility that he may be able to convince them to fight with his group side by side against Negan and The Saviors?

Another possibility could be the mystery person who was seen spying on Alexandria in the mid-season finale. While many Walking Dead fans believe that spy was a member of the Garbage Pail Kids community, their identity is still unknown, leaving them open to be one of the most likely candidates to be the character working with Father Gabriel.

Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes on the hit AMC series, recently revealed that finding Father Gabriel is one of Rick’s biggest priorities. This means that Gabriel won’t likely be gone for too long.

“There will be more information as you view it more than one time, because, if you notice, there is a moment when he gets in the car, and the car’s driving away, and somebody sits up in the seat next to him,” executive producer and director, Greg Nicotero told Entertainment Weekly. “Not alone. So what we like is playing with the idea that it was always intended to be sort of uncertain. Has Gabriel gone a little crazy? What’s going on? Did he come up with or brainstorm some plan and he’s going to take all the supplies? But then, as soon as he drives away, you see somebody sit up in the car next to him.” “There’s even a little subtle thing when he’s putting gas in the car,” Nicotero added. “You might see the reflection of somebody in the car. So I think after a couple viewings, it’s sort of apparent — especially even after Rick says Gabriel wouldn’t do that and Gabriel would never leave — that something must have happened. So then they go back to where the boat was, and they find tracks, they realize that they’re following the scent backwards and that Gabriel’s clue sort of leads them to believe that whoever was essentially watching them may have made a move.”

Father Gabriel’s whereabouts are sure to be a hot topic of conversation among Walking Dead fans during the final episodes of Season 7, and viewers can’t wait to find out what he’s up to.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC Network]