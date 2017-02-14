WWE News: WWE Publishes New Storyline Update To Chris Jericho’s Injury

On the February 13 edition of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Universe had to bear witness to one of the worst break-ups in WWE history. Vickie Guerrero and Edge, Edge and Lita, as well as Daniel Bryan and AJ Lee didn’t get this kind of reaction like the way Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens did. On WWE Raw, Jericho hosted the Festival of Friendship. It was the ultimate appreciation segment for the dynamic duo that entertained the masses every week.

WWE fans were very excited for the Festival of Friendship and the two WWE superstars delivered in a major way. Jericho was able to get a painting of him and Owens. Y2J has a sculpture made by Guggenheim, a Norwegian artist. On top of it all, since Owens is facing Goldberg at Fast Lane for the WWE Universal Championship, he had Gillberg, an Attitude Era parody, come out, and Owens quickly beat up the ultimate jobber.

It was as if Jericho was going to just treat Owens plenty of gifts without anything in return. Then, Owens had one of the ringside crew handed the Universal champ a small box with something in it for Jericho. He opened the box up with vigor and saw that it was a new list. When Jericho looked at the list closely, he saw that only his name was in it. When the WWE cameraman zoomed in on the back of the list, it said “The List Of KO.”

Immediately following Jericho’s puzzled look as he turned towards Owens, the WWE Universal champ took down Y2J and beat him up like he did Sami Zayn during his WWE NXT debut. After the commercial break, Jericho was taken out on a stretcher into an ambulance. WWE.com put out a new update on his condition following Owens’ attack.

“Chris Jericho was taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated for cervical pain and possible injuries caused by the powerbomb on the apron by Kevin Owens. Jericho also appears to have suffered several lacerations and contusions.”

While Jericho isn’t actually injured, the mark left by these two stars made it feel real. Their on-screen chemistry is off the charts, and they’ve provided the WWE Universe with great moments during their run as partners. There may be a big reason as to why Owens did what he did. In a recent article by the Inquisitr, an NXT invasion could take place very soon, starting with Owens and Samoa Joe. Triple H is rumored to be the mastermind behind it.

Jericho had to be the pawn in the gigantic chess game heading into WrestleMania 33. Owens needed a better momentum shifter as a heel. When HHH asked to speak with Owens before their segment, that turned out to be the seed planted for the Festival of Friendship debacle. It will presumably lead to a WrestleMania match between Owens and Jericho for the United States championship. If it happens, Owens would most likely win, since he revealed on his podcast that he’s leaving after WrestleMania.

“It’s time to get back into Fozzy and there are a couple of other projects I’ve got going on because I don’t do WWE part-time, I do it full-time. I come and go, but when I’m working there I’m definitely a full-timer. There will be no wrestling from May, you don’t do both at the same time,” said Jericho.

How will the falling out of Owens and Jericho come to pass on WWE Raw? The WWE Universe displayed their unhappiness after they broke during the Festival of Friendship, and it won’t likely change anytime soon.

[Featured Image by WWE]