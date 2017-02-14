Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho Go From BFFs To Bitter Enemies In Brutal WWE Raw Bit

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho are no longer friends! The two wrestlers’ alliance goes way back, but that all came to a crashing end on Monday night’s WWE Raw, in a segment in which Owens turned on his old pal and sent him to the hospital.

We’ll get to how it all went down, and what it all means, in a few paragraphs. But first, understanding the basis of the new storyline between Owens and Jericho involves a little context. You may remember that, as Fox Sports reports, last week Chris Jericho spoke out of turn when he accepted Goldberg’s challenge to a Universal title match at Fastlane on Owen’s behalf, without checking with Owens first.

Clearly, that must have upset Owens, because what went down Monday night was anything but friendly. And the beef went down during a bit entitled, ironically, “The Festival of Friendship.”

First, Jericho tried to make amends to his old pal by offering him some gifts: a sculpture, a cheesy painting called “The Creation of Kevin.” Owens was reluctant to take the painting, for good reason.

Once Owens got a turn to speak, however, the mood between the two buddies soured quickly. Ownes produced a book – “The List of KO” – and guess whose name was on it?

The next thing you know, Jericho blindsides Owens with his signature move, the powerbomb, then sends him through a glass sign, leaving him bleeding and then being carted out of the ring.

So what does this new beef between Owens and Jericho mean for the storyline? Well, as Bleacher Report Wrestling writer Donald Wood notes, the end of Owens and Jericho’s bromance has been a long time coming. More specifically, the new beef sets up a new storyline for WWE’s pay-per-view event of the year, Wrestlemania 33.

So how will it all pan out? Wood sees two options.

One option Wood sees is that their stories will play out before Wrestlemania 33, in another pay-per-view event: Fastlane, which airs March 5.

Ideally, Jericho being taken to a local hospital in Las Vegas was the way WWE Creative writes him off television for the next few weeks heading into the March 5 Fastlane pay-per-view. Owens was depending on Jericho to help him beat Goldberg for the Universal title, but the stage is set for Jericho to get even… Instead of being the man who comes out to save Owens time and time again, it should be Jericho who stops his former best friend from cheating and allows Goldberg to pick up the victory. After Owens took away Jericho’s best friend by putting him on the list of KO, Y2J will pay back the favor by helping Goldberg walk away with the Universal Championship.

Another option involves Owens taking Jericho’s title from him.

Many members of the WWE Universe have been waiting for the eventual turn between Jericho and Owens, and it’s finally here. The match doesn’t need a title to be the best story in the company, but why not add some credibility to the U.S. title at the same time?

Needless to say, regardless of how it pans out on the screen, the relationship between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho is over, for now.

