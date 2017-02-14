Blake Lively Ditches Ryan Reynolds For Galentine’s Day

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are close and endearing as a modern Hollywood couple, but, as Lively herself reveals, that means adding spontaneity to their lives in many ways and deviating from traditional rituals on some of those special days. Blake recently shared why she and Ryan haven’t made any special plans for this year’s Valentine’s Day. She also reveals why a special project with L’Oréal Paris helped Ms. Lively use the romantic holiday to bring greater attention to the need for mutual support among women, instead of continuing the trend of tearing one another down in a race to the top.

Blake Lively Chooses Galentine’s Day Over Valentine’s Day

Speaking with E! News, Blake Lively revealed that L’Oréal Paris recently approached her with the idea of promoting Galentine’s Day for the February 14 greeting card holiday, hoping to draw attention to the friendships that help women succeed in career, love, and life. The idea really inspired Blake, who says she feels women should spend more time supporting other women, as opposed to tearing them down with hate and cyberbullying tactics.

“I thought, ‘Right now, more than ever, it’s so great that women are coming together and supporting each other and building each other up.’ I got a little too involved,” says Ms. Lively. “I said, ‘I don’t really just want to show up. I sort of want to plan it.’ It’s a lot more fun to plan a party when it’s not on your dime. I changed the party a bit.”

Teaming up with her sister, Robyn Lively, Blake helped to create a wall with a unique motif. The wall presents the phrase “I am worth…” and each woman gets to fill in the blank with her own defining characteristic, which is something Blake feels is especially important at this time in history. Ms. Lively says the current social climate is the first time in her own lifetime in which a woman’s worth has come into question.

Lively adds that, while she knows she has been fortunate in her own life, she recognizes that most women face unique challenges, only made worse by criticism from other women in their social circles. Blake hopes that women will begin to help each other and build a network that will enable each of them to achieve their dreams.

While she’s been concentrating on the Galentine’s Day theme and events, Blake admits her own Valentine’s Day with Ryan Reynolds fell by the wayside.

“We haven’t really planned anything yet.”

Blake Lively may have let the special day slip her mind, but Ryan hasn’t been able to be so lax about the day with four ladies to remember. In addition to Blake, Reynolds delivered Valentine’s Day wishes to his two daughters and to sister-in-law Robyn, who has been staying with the couple.

Blake Lively Still Hates Being Away From Her Girls

For Blake, family is important and, in fact, she tells People that family is “everything,” so it’s not surprising that returning to work, after having her second daughter with Ryan Reynolds, has been an emotionally stressful experience. Lively says that being away from her babies, even for a short time, makes her feel sad.

“But they’re also very young, so they haven’t gotten old enough for me to be thrilled to be away from them,” jokes 29-year-old Lively. “So I’m actually rushing home to be with them now. But I’m really grateful for this.”

Ms. Lively was on hand at the People’s Choice Awards for the interview, where she received an award for favorite dramatic movie actress for her role as Nancy in The Shallows.

While accepting her award, Blake acknowledged Reynolds, who she said meant everything to her. Lively beat out Emily Blunt, Julia Roberts, Amy Adams, and Meryl Streep for the award.

