Gwen Stefani Shares Sexy Photo Of Herself And Blake Shelton On Valentine’s Day

Gwen Stefani has shared a racy snap of herself and Blake Shelton in honor of the Valentine’s Day holiday on Tuesday.

As she and her boyfriend prepare to reunite on the set of The Voice for Season 12 later this month, Gwen Stefani posted a photo of herself and her country singer boyfriend sharing a kiss as she gazed into the camera.

“#happyvalentinesday gx,” Gwen Stefani wrote in the caption of the photo.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating after falling in love on the set of The Voice Season 9 and also appeared together on The Voice Season 10. As fans will recall, Stefani and Shelton debuted their duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” early last year after penning the track together at the end of 2015.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have stayed in close contact since the start of their relationship in late 2015 as Shelton continued to be joined by his other female co-stars, including Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, and Miley Cyrus. As fans of The Voice will recall, Stefani and Aguilera alternated coaching roles for years, but at the end of 2016, as Stefani tended to her This is What the Truth Feels Like Tour, she and Aguilera were replaced by new coaches Keys and Cyrus.

Although Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton haven’t appeared on the show together for over a year, they’ve frequently been seen in Oklahoma, where he owns a ranch, and in Los Angeles, where she resides. In fact, Gwen Stefani is often seen in Shelton’s hometown and her children, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, have spent a substantial amount of time at his home as well.

Before her romance with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale for 13 years, and the former couple shares three children. Meanwhile, Shelton was married twice before but has no children of his own.

For the past several months, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been plagued by rumors of a possible engagement and every time a holiday is ahead, new reports seem to surface.

“They are not engaged yet,” a source close to Stefani told People Magazine last year. “Everyone is expecting it to happen at some point, though… it seems the timing [for an engagement] just hasn’t been right, but Gwen is very, very happy with Blake. She always acts giddy when she talks about Blake.”

“There are no immediate plans for their future, but it’s a serious relationship,” the source explained.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may not be engaged quite yet, but when it comes to the nature of their relationship, they have made it clear that they only have eyes for each other with their numerous outings as a family — and as a couple.

“Their relationship is almost too good to be true,” the Stefani source added. “They are very much alike and really have a very special relationship. All the things that need to work out for two people to merge lives have worked out.”

Throughout the past few months, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been spotted together quite frequently, and last month, they attended the 2017 People’s Choice Awards as a couple. They even looked to be matching in blue outfits.

As for the reports regarding a possible pregnancy, Gwen Stefani continues to be plagued by false rumors, but so far, she and Shelton have not publicly discussed the idea of one day having a family with one another.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12 when the new season premieres on Monday, February 27, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]