Dorit Kemsley Marriage: ‘RHOBH’ Star Opens Up About PK And Their Relationship

Dorit Kemsley is brand new to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and fans are just getting to know her. Dorit is opening up about her life on the show and fans have mixed feelings about what they are seeing. Kemsley revealed that she’s making choices in her life to keep her lifestyle active after having two children and that involves having nannies for her children. Kemsley has been criticized several times on Twitter for the way she’s choosing to run her life and how she’s used to having nannies in her life, considering she’s not working full-time. Now, Dorit explains why.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorit Kemsley feels that she and her husband travel and work so much that she feels lucky when they do have some time together. Dorit shared an intimate moment with her family on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last week, as she had lunch with her husband and two children.

Mexico! ❤????❤ Who watched tonight's episode?! A post shared by @doritkemsley on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:59pm PST

“PK and I work and travel a lot and when we get an afternoon with the family, we love spending it with the kids. We haven’t had a lunch like that in a little while so it was nice to go out and have some fun. After six months of speech therapy, Jagger was starting to use his words and have better engagement with us,” Dorit Kemsley explained in her Bravo blog about her marriage, sharing that her husband does work and travel quite a bit and they try to use every minute he’s at home to work on their marriage and spend time with their children.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kemsley revealed that her two children have faced some obstacles. Dorit revealed that her daughter’s skull was a bit lopsided after her birth and she had to wear a brace throughout the first couple of months after her birth.

In addition, Kemsley faced criticism after her daughter didn’t make eye contact with her when she was talking to her during the big birthday party she had planned for her husband, PK. On Twitter, Dorit slammed her followers, saying that Phoenix wasn’t even one year old and that people needed to stop judging her relationship with her children. Dorit’s son has also been a focus on the show, as he has trouble speaking. Kemsley revealed that they are taking him to speech therapy and that he is saying some words. Some people blame his lack of speaking on the fact that Dorit Kemsley isn’t spending time with her children and pawning them off on the nannies.

He has my ❤ forever ????????✨????‍???? A post shared by @doritkemsley on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:11am PST

“We always try to be optimistic and hopeful for what’s to come with his progress. It’s especially adorable when he keeps pointing “I LOVE YOU” to his little sister- he’s already an amazing big brother and I couldn’t be more proud of him. Our time together as a family means everything to both PK and I,” Dorit Kemsley explained in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

It sounds like the dynamic they have together work for them, even if many viewers don’t understand why Dorit isn’t a hands-on mother. She has repeatedly said that she raises her children herself, but her nannies help her out with the practical things around the home. Kemsley also revealed that she chose to have nannies because she wanted to keep up her lifestyle prior to having children.

What do you think of Dorit Kemsley’s comments about her marriage? Are you surprised that she’s been criticized so much on social media about the decisions she makes for her children?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com]