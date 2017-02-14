‘DWTS’ Season 24 2017 Cast Revealed On March 1, Rumors Intensify

The DWTS Season 24 2017 cast will be revealed on Good Morning America in just a couple of weeks. Each season of Dancing With The Stars begins with the official cast announcement on GMA weeks before the show’s premiere.

According to People Magazine, the DWTS Season 24 2017 cast will be on March 1! Although it is widely speculated that much of the dance pros already know who they will be hitting the ballroom with this season, the public won’t get any official information until this date.

For the time being, let’s take a look at the biggest cast rumors ahead of Season 24! First, check out the new DWTS promo released by ABC last week. It features dance pros Witney Carson and Val Chmerkovskiy bursting out of a Mirror Ball!

As of now, it sounds like the DWTS Season 24 2017 cast will follow the typical landscape of dancers. Viewers will more than likely get to see an athlete (or two), a movie or television star (or two), a reality star, and most likely someone in the music industry. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there have been rumors of 2017 cast members that fit each of these categories — let’s take a look.

In the athlete category, there have been a couple of rumors going around. Many seem to believe that Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles will be joining the Season 24 cast, hoping to follow in the footsteps of 2016 Mirror Ball Trophy winner and pal, Laurie Hernandez.

Another athlete rumored to be joining the show is retired NFL quarterback, Peyton Manning. Season 22 of Dancing With The Stars saw two football players (Antonio Brown and Von Miller) compete in the ballroom. Since everyone seems to love seeing their favorite ballers put on their dancing shoes, many are hoping that an NFLer inked a deal for Season 24. Of course, New England Patriots fans would love to see one of their guys join the show. Who wouldn’t want to see Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) doing the cha cha cha?!

DWTS Season 24 2017 cast rumors by way of movie/TV stars include Ricky Schroder and Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson. Rumored reality stars include The Bachelor Nick Viall and Storage Wars star, Barry Weiss.

There has been a ton of chatter surrounding the possibility that former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush would be joining the DWTS Season 24 2017 cast. According to Page Six, it would be a great opportunity for Bush to repair his image.

“It comes in March. That’s far enough away. Everybody goes on to do the apology tour. It’s ironic there is Ryan Lochte on, who he started this controversy with when he started with Today. It’s also a way for ABC to establish a relationship with him,” shared a Dancing With The Stars source.

Other names being tossed around on various websites include Usher and Property Brothers star Drew Scott. Although none of these names have been confirmed at this point, there are plenty of believable names floating around the internet these days.

The DWTS Season 24 2017 cast is set to be the best yet and fans of the show can’t hardly wait to hear who will be learning to dance and competing for that Mirror Ball Trophy next month. Season after season seems to be getting better and better with many big names inking deals to join the show.

Who would you like to see join the cast of Dancing With The Stars? Do you think any of the rumored cast members will actually join Season 24? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image via ABC]