‘The Vampire Diaries’ Series Finale: Fans Speculate Over How It Will All End

The Vampire Diaries series finale is almost here. There are just four episodes left and questions are now coming up about how it will all end. Considering the recent turn of events and confirmed finale appearances, fans have taken to social media to speculate the ending together.

If you haven’t seen the most recent episodes, there are spoilers from this point. It’s only fair warning right?

The last two weeks have been crucial for The Vampire Diaries series finale. It all started with Enzo getting his heart ripped out and Stefan being injected with the cure. With Stefan now human, he realizes that he doesn’t have forever with Caroline. They are both on different paths and there are questions about whether they can be together. Stefan is also dealing with all the emotions that come with being human.

NO I AM NOT CRYING. YOU ARE ???????????? THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. FOREVER STEFAN&DAMON. #TheVampireDiaries #tvdforever pic.twitter.com/2YQ4eMU8mV — Theryyx (@FangirlmyPasion) February 9, 2017

Being given the cure has led to speculation from The Vampire Diaries fans about how it will all end. Many believe that it will be wrapped up with Stefan’s death. This was certainly hinted at the beginning of Season 8, when Paul Wesley (who plays Stefan) admitted that it should end with Stefan and Damon dying, according to The Hollywood Life.

In fact, Ian Somerhalder also said that the ending should be with the Salvatore brothers’ deaths. They are both very much pro-human and the Salvatore brothers have now lived full lives. It is time for them to say goodbye.

While fans will be disappointed, many have agreed with Somerhalder and Wesley. They want to see the ending wrapped completely, making way for limited overflow into The Originals. In fact, many just want to see Caroline left alone so she can go to New Orleans and be with Klaus – yes, there are many Klaroline fans out there who finally see an opening for that relationship to officially happen.

The Vampire Diaries series finale could certainly end with Stefan’s death. Fans speculate that Stefan will sacrifice his life for Damon. He will allow Damon to drink the cure from him, so that Damon can spend the next few decades with Elena. This was the plan that Bonnie and Enzo had set up, so they could be happy together.

Stefan would age rapidly once Damon had taken the cure from him. This mythology has already been set up in The Vampire Diaries Season 5, when Silas drank the cure from Katherine.

#TheVampireDiaries (8×12) soars to a season high in total viewers and rises in the demo. It drew in 1,14M and a 0.4 demo. pic.twitter.com/WSQKd55KYE — requested polls (@poppoIIs) February 11, 2017

There are other theories that there is still some of the cure left in Elena. Not all of her blood was drained, but Damon could take it from her. That would allow them to live together, while Stefan still gets a few decades of a human life. Eventually they would die of old age, but together. The only one left to live on would be Caroline, and it would still allow her to leave Mystic Falls and join the Mikaelsons in The Originals.

While fans speculate Stefan and Damon’s endings, others are looking at how Bonnie’s storyline could end in The Vampire Diaries series finale. Kai has returned and the trailer hints that he is willing to undo the Sleeping Beauty curse. This would mean Bonnie wouldn’t have to die for Elena to wake up.

My poor #Bonenzo heart. Bonnie is always getting screwed over #TheVampireDiaries ???? pic.twitter.com/UAQeEel9nk — ˗ˏˋ R Í L E Ÿ ???? ˎˊ˗ (@Iridescentaxlly) February 5, 2017

The problem is Bonnie’s broken heart. She has had to say goodbye to Enzo, who looks like he is trapped in hell. Is it possible that she will die anyway in the end as a way to save Enzo from hell and be with him in the afterlife?

This could also be the end for the town of Mystic Falls. The Maxwell bell only needs to be rung one more time for all of hellfire to come – and there aren’t the 100 witches to absorb the magic and sacrifice their lives to save the Earth. Will the bell be rung before Cade is killed by whatever idea Kai has?

The Vampire Diaries series finale airs on March 10, with the rest of Season 8 continuing on Fridays at 8 p.m. on the CW.

