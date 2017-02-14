Kenya Moore Cocaine Rumors: How ‘RHOA’ Star Is Reacting To Matt’s Post

Kenya Moore has showcased her relationship with Matt Jordan on The Real Housewives of Atlanta this year, and she’s learning that Matt may have a hard time letting go of their relationship. Kenya has revealed that she has closed the door on her relationship, and Moore has already moved on with another potential match. On the show, Kenya is considering giving Jordan a second chance, but fans are asking her to move on because of his violent behavior. And it sounds like he may have a hard time letting go of her as he recently shared a message that could hint that Moore does cocaine.

According to a new Radar Online report, Kenya Moore may just have been accused of doing cocaine if you ask her ex-boyfriend. He recently posted something about doing white lines, and fans of his immediately tried to guess whether he was talking about Kenya. Of course, she has already said plenty of things about him in the press, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he was angry with her and needed to lash out.

“I’m staring at you from afar wondering about you… like where you from and who you are. Cuz you a star not the kind that snort them white lines but the kind of light the nighttime. #goal,” Matt Jordan supposedly wrote in a deleted Instagram post, according to Radar Online, and some people believe that the post is about Kenya Moore and Jordan accusing her of doing cocaine.

Trying to find my light ???? A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:48am PST

“God no,” Matt Jordan pointed out after several people asked him about Kenya doing drugs, adding, “No emphatically no. Just rap lyrics.”

So, how is Kenya Moore reacting to these cocaine rumors? She hasn’t actually said anything publicly about doing drugs, and one can imagine that she doesn’t want to address rumors coming from Matt. Jordan himself has said that he was just quoting rap lyrics, but many people use lyrics to share their point of view. These days, Kenya isn’t focusing on her past relationship. She’s currently in Cuba, and she’s been posting videos of her running on the beach, clearly having a great time.

“#Cuba a dream come true,” Kenya Moore revealed on Instagram as she left for the trip.

It has been months since she filmed The Real Housewives of Atlanta with Matt Jordan, and their relationship has been troubled for months. Kenya really wanted to work things out with him, but she didn’t understand why he kept trespassing onto her property, breaking her garage door and her car. She filed a police report last August over an incident.

“There was obvious damage to the middle (of three) glass garage door,” a report read about the damage that Matt had done to Kenya Moore’s property, adding, “Three of the glass panels had been shattered. A vehicle was parked on the other side of the glass garage door that was damaged. Through one of the broken glass panels, the rear window of the vehicle had been shattered.”

Just let me be great A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:00am PST

There have been rumors that Moore has paid previous boyfriends to appear on the show, including Walter Jackson. And Matt has revealed that he was asked to do things to improve Kenya’s storyline on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Miss Moore requested I do that and certain things to build her storyline,” Jordan has previously told Radar Online, adding, “I never broke anything that wasn’t already planned to happen. It was agreed upon prior to it. It was per her decision to boost her storyline on the show.”

What do you think of Kenya Moore’s silence after the story of Matt Jordan’s Instagram post was published? Do you think he was indirectly making a dig at Kenya?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]