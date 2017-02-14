Donald Trump Impeachment Odds: Wagering On Impeachment, Resignation Growing

Is a Donald Trump impeachment on the way? I wouldn’t bet on it, but you can! No, seriously, you can. When it comes to expressing your opinion on President Trump, there seems to be no in-between with folks across the US, and the world for that matter. Either people love him or hate him, but the one thing that is hard to argue against is Trump’s ability to produce income, even if that income is flowing in because people are wagering on him to be ushered out!

With all of the negativity surrounding the 45th President, sportsbooks across the world are loving President Trump right now because he has increased their revenue tremendously – and he may not even know it.

According to a Quartz report, online sports books Ladbrokes and Paddy Power have seen a dramatic spike in political prop bet wagering and it is all due to President Trump.

“From a betting perspective, Donald Trump’s presidency has triggered a massive boom for these kinds of markets,” said Alex Donohue, the PR manager of Ladbrokes, told Politico. “With Donald Trump, everything he does, it can be turn into speculation, and that can be turned into gambling.”

Now, just because President Trump has a very low popularity rating and protesters just can’t seem to take a day off since Trump was officially sworn into the Oval Office, that doesn’t mean he will be impeached or resign. In fact, the odds are stacked against the public who wager on Trump to be removed from office before his four year term is complete.

In the history of the United States, only three Presidents, Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton have ever been impeached or resigned. But gamblers are already betting on a fourth in a big way.

While the odds of Trump being impeached are good for the gambling public, it seems very unlikely that it will happen. However, if he is impeached in one of the next four years, you could make a nice profit on it.

Already sitting at 4/1 odds that Trump will be impeached this year, it seems most likely if the President is still in the White House in 2018, the chances of his removal are very slim, at least according to oddsmakers at Paddy Power’s online sportsbook.

Trump’s impeachment odds jump to 9/1 in 2018, 16/1 in 2019 and a whopping 20/1 in the year 2020. So if you have a feeling that President Trump will be impeached sometime between 2018 and 2020, you should put your money where your mouth is.

As for the odds on Trump resigning, they aren’t too shabby either, that is if you are bold enough to believe the former TV star would do such a thing.

The “NO” prop bet on “Will President Trump Resign” is the heavy favorite at 4/11. However, if you think Trump may step down due to the pressure or scandal then the “YES” odds are your way to go. Wagering on Trump resigning favors the public at 15/8 or basically 2/1.

Pressure may not get to Trump that easy, however, what about his cabinet?

Paddy Power has also set odds on “The Next Member of the Trump Administration to Resign.”

The top two favorites are Jeff Sessions at 9/2 and Betsy DeVos at 6/1.

Never before in American history has one man seemingly caused such a firestorm almost every time he speaks. Yet President Trump seems to shake off all of the naysayers and continues forward with what he has called his plans to “Make Americas Great Again.”

Will Trump be impeached or will pressure make him step down and resign? Time will tell. But in this ever changing world that we live in, now, just like trying to predict the stock market, you can wager on future moves in Washington.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]