Jerry Sandusky Son Jeffrey Charged With Sexual Crimes Against Minors

Jeffrey Sandusky, 41-year-old son of former Penn State coach Jerry Sandusky, has been accused of requesting nude photos and oral sex from two teenage sisters. He faces a total of 14 counts including criminal solicitation and corruption of minors. He is currently being held on $200,000 bail in the Centre County Correctional Facility in Bellefonte, PA. and is prohibited from having any contact with minors. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 22. Jeffrey has been a corrections officer at Rockview State Prison near State College since August of 2015 but has been suspended from that position without pay at this time. The Washington Post quotes Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller as saying,

“All children have a right to be safe. We will prosecute this case as aggressively as we do all child abuse cases.”

She also had this to say about his statements to police.

“I wouldn’t classify them necessarily as directly inculpatory, but I don’t think they helped him much.”

Documents filed in connection with Sandusky’s arrest state that although he told his victims in text messages that there was nothing wrong with his request because “he studied medicine,” he also advised one of them not to tell anyone about his requests. When she asked him to stop, he asked her to send him one more nude photo and then told her to delete all of their texts. When she refused, he insisted that they needed to talk, to which she responded,

“No, we don’t need to talk and we aren’t going to. You did what you did and I’m not going to give you a chance to try and justify it.”

Among her other texts was this one.

“You literally tried to guilt me into doing it and you even told me specifically what I ‘needed’ to do. You know who does the? Rapists and abusers. … I don’t know how many times I need to tell you no and to stop before you get it.”

The Daily Mail reports that in addition to the charges of criminal solicitation and corruption of minors, Jeffrey Sandusky faces charges for sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, photographing and videotaping minors, and depicting on computer or filming sexual acts.

His other victim, the second sister, said that she had intercourse with Sandusky when she was 15-years-old and he was 37 and that he asked her to have oral sex with him. He was dating the mother of the girls at the time. Rolling Stone reports that they dated for six years. During five of those years he lived with them. When their mother learned of what was going on, she confronted Jeffrey. Although he told her that he didn’t remember what he said in the messages, he explained that he was trying to get her to “role play” and admitted that the messages were “inappropriate,” and she threw him out of the house. An investigation began after the father of a girl reported to police that he had sent her inappropriate messages.

Jerry Sandusky's son was arrested on child sex abuse charges. Here's what we know https://t.co/wFskU8I98c pic.twitter.com/FxrAnlABPo — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 14, 2017

Jeffrey’s father, Jerry Sandusky, is currently serving a 30- to 60-year sentence for the sexual abuse of 10 boys during his tenure as defensive coordinator at Penn State. That scandal resulted in many at the college losing their jobs, including college football legend Coach Joe Paterno who reportedly ignored multiple reports of Jerry Sandusky’s behavior.

Jeffrey Sandusky was a staunch defender of his father, as was his mother Dottie, who accompanied Jeff to court on Monday. Jeff’s brother Matt accused their father of sexual abuse when the charges related to the 10 boys came out, but neither Jeff nor Dottie supported his claims.

