‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Plot Details Finally Revealed, Plus New Leaked Pics

The Season 1 finale of Stranger Things was both satisfying and mysterious, and, more importantly, left enough room for a return to Hawkins, Indiana. While there’s still a lot of questions surrounding Season 2, a promo trailer and new plot details shed more light on what lies ahead.

According to Independent, Season 2 of Stranger Things will pick up a year following Will Byers’ escape from the Upside Down. This explains why the trailer features the main characters dressed as Ghostbusters for Halloween.

The beginning of the season will focus on how Will was affected by his stay in the Upside Down. At the end of the first season, we saw Will coughing up some kind of slug that he dragged back from his trip to the other worldly dimension.

“He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down—the question is whether they’re real or not,” Matt Duffer revealed. “So it seems like he’s having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder.”

While the boys are occupied with Will’s problems, Joyce (Winona Ryder) is zeroing in on a new love interest. Fans will watch as Joyce tries to woo Bob (Sean Astin), who she believes will be a good father to her boys. At the same time, Vulture is reporting that Hopper (David Harbour) is still looking into the events that happened a year ago. Specifically, the sheriff is trying his best to keep everything about the Upside Down a secret.

“It kind of falls on Hopper to be the voice of authority to say, ‘This did happen and this didn’t happen,'” Harbour shared. “He’s struggling with the compromise that takes him to having to lie and cover things up.”

Nancy (Natalie Dyer), meanwhile, is dealing with Barb’s disappearance while Mike is still getting over Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) departure. Of course, it’s no secret that Barb met her end in the Upside Down.

“She and Mike are both the most screwed-up because they’re the ones who both lost someone,” Ross Duffer stated. “They’re both grappling with that, and we see the effects.”

At the same time, it’s pretty clear that Eleven will eventually make it back to Hawkins in Season 2 of Stranger Things.

“I want people to know that she’s back and she’s a major part of the season and not know how or why,” Matt added. “We do get into her story and backstory. We learn about where she came from and how she came into the world and the program that resulted in her.”

In addition to the returning characters, Entertainment Weekly reports that the Duffer brothers are introducing a few new faces this season. This includes a brother-sister duo in Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and Max (Sadie Sink). Max is expected to befriend the boys and will spark a romance with Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). Billy, on the other hand, is the polar opposite.

“Stephen King always has really great human villains” Matt explained. “The evil in the real world is often as bad or worse than the supernatural evil, so we wanted to introduce a character like that.”

Although the rest of the details about the new season are slim, Mirror is reporting that the trailer revealed a glimpse of all the episode titles. The titles of the nine episodes are: “Madmax,” “The Boy Who Came Back To Life,” “The Pumpkin Patch,” “The Palace,” “The Storm,” “The Pollywog,” “The Secret Cabin,” “The Brain,” and “The Lost Brother.”

There’s still no word when Eleven will make her return, though fans can only hope it’s early in the season and not later.

Season 2 of Stranger Things is scheduled to premiere just in time for Halloween on Netflix, check out a teaser below.

[Featured Image by Netflix]