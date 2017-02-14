NFL Rumors: Victor Cruz, Anquan Boldin On Broncos, Steelers Radar?

The NFL season just concluded one week ago, but already some well-known players are on the move. Yesterday, in something of a shocking move, the New York Giants released wide receiver Victor Cruz and running back Rashad Jennings.

According to a USA Today report, the G-Men have parted ways with the long-time wide receiver following six very good years in New York. Cruz, who was definitely a fan favorite in the Big Apple, is being replaced by Sterling Shepard, who took over Cruz’s role in the slot in 2016. Although Cruz has been injury riddled, he still has a lot left in the tank and could be an asset to a team trying to reach the next level.

It may be hard for Giants fans to watch, but Cruz may be doing a salsa dance or two for another team next fall. Cruz, an undrafted free agent out of UMass, proved that you could accomplish anything in sports and in life if you just don’t give up.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” Cruz said in a release. “I pretty much grew up in front of the eyes of this entire organization. The Giants fan base, the community, my hometown, my family. I grew up there. It’s very much a family atmosphere and it’s very much like leaving your family. That’s what it feels like. I did some great things there. There are so many experiences, times and moments that I shared in that building with that team in that jersey. Those can’t be replaced or forgotten. I’m happy I have those moments to look back on.”

While Cruz was gracious in his departure from the Giants, you know deep down he would like nothing more than to prove them wrong in 2017 by having a great season.

So where will Cruz land in 2017? How about with the Denver Broncos?

Scout.com reports that the Broncos would consider taking a look at the 30-year-old this offseason.

Denver wideouts Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders have both been great for the Broncos the past two seasons, but with no third option on the table, the Broncos could be interested in seeing how much Cruz could offer their squad, which is considered to be a Super Bowl contender in 2017.

Cruz suffered a severe injury to his patellar tendon back in October of 2014. That injury caused him to miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of 2015 as well. Last season, Cruz appeared in 15 games, where he caught 39 passes for 536 yards and one touchdown.

Another team that may be eyeing Victor Cruz is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the leading receiver after Antonio Brown being running back Le’Veon Bell, the Steelers may be interested in taking a shot on Cruz. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette indicated that the Steelers might have an interest in taking a look at Cruz and at Anquan Boldin.

Boldin spent last season with the Detroit Lions and had a pretty good year. However, he is said to be mulling over whether to play another season or retire.

The Detroit News reports that Boldin is open to returning to the Lions, but it will be something he decides with his entire family if he returns to Motown, possibly a different team, or if he just calls it a career and retires.

“I mean, it’s definitely interesting,” he said. “But for me, it’s seeing what opportunities lie there, going over them with my wife, because any decision I make does not just affect me. It affects me, my wife, my two boys. It’s something I have to take into consideration.”

Boldin will be 37 in October, but he definitely has the ability to play another season or two if he chooses.

