Kim Kardashian Jets To NYC For Valentine’s Day And Kanye West’s Yeezy Show

Kim Kardashian jet off to New York City to spend Valentine’s Day with her husband Kanye West and to support him at his Yeezy runway show on Wednesday.

Kim Kardashian was spotted in New York City on Monday evening after flying there from Los Angeles in a private plane, according to the Daily Mail.

NYFW here we come!!! Thank you @jetluxlife!!! #jetluxlife✈️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

Kim Kardashian was photographed wearing the same striped fur coat all week. On Tuesday morning, Valentine’s Day, the reality star was wearing the long coat again with a gray sweatshirt underneath.

Kardashian wore her raven black hair pin straight and long with extensions.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star came to New York City to be with her husband for Valentine’s Day and to also support him while he presents his big Yeezy Season 5 show on Wednesday.

I love working out in my @waistgangsociety shaper by @premadonna87 it gives me the extra boost that I need in the gym & keeps my waist snatched.. go order yours now from #whatsawaist.com using my Discount code (Kimk) #ad A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

The 36-year-old mother-of-two wore a pair of black jeans with over-the-knee black leather boots. The starlet covered her face with a pair of large black sunglasses as she stepped out of a black SUV in New York City.

Upon her arrival to the east coast, Kim was presented with a small bouquet of roses from an adoring fan after leaving dinner.

Home Sweet Home @jetluxlife A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 17, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

The reality star graciously accepted the flowers and smiled and posed for a selfie with the fan before continuing.

Kardashian was out with friends Lala Anthony and Pat McGrath that night and wore a stylish all-black ensemble.

Kim’s black bra was visible through her sheer blouse, which she wore with a padded jacket and a pair of striking, full-length satin boots.

She has been sporting her hair in the same straight, long style since re-emerging in public after her traumatic robbery incident in Paris back in October. Kim had some glossy pink lipstick to define her plump pout and winged eyeshadow.

Thank you @cosmesurge for saving my skin! #JetLagProblems #PsoriasisProblems A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:49pm PST

After landing in New York City to support her husband Kanye West during New York Fashion Week, the celebrity couple was spotted arriving at their high-rise apartment. Kim was wearing the same fur coat and had dark shades covering her eyes, despite the dark night.

The reality star wore a white tank top, drawstring sweatpants, and Yeezy sneakers.

According to reports, the mother-of-two is more than a bit anxious about whether or not her husband will be able to handle the pressures of debuting his Yeezy Season 5 collection on Wednesday following his highly publicized “psychotic breakdown” and hospitalization in November.

family A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Sources close to the celebrity family told People that Kim and Kanye had “spent the weekend apart so Kanye could focus on the show.”

Kim has been trying to be supportive but apparently this kind of stress on Kanye “has been very bad for him in the past.”

“There is definitely some concern that the show will be too much stress for him. He gets so involved and it’s hard for him to not get obsessed.”

At the Grammys on Sunday evening, Kanye West’s close friend Malik Yusef revealed new details about the 39-year-old “Famous” rapper saying his “memory is coming back.”

Before Malik’s comment, it was not public knowledge that West had had any memory issues.

Malik also told Popsugar that West was “healing” and “going through processes.”

my boys ❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

Kanye skipped out on the Grammy Awards this year to prepare for his New York Fashion Week show.

Kris Jenner said at the Grammys that the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan would be at the Yeezy Season 5 show to support Kanye.

Last year, Kanye’s Yeezy Season 4 show turned disastrous with several models ending up fainting in the late summer heat, while the collection itself got mediocre reviews from fashion critics.

Love this look! Clear thigh high boots ???????????? YEEZY SEASON 4 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 10, 2016 at 2:49pm PDT

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Staff/Getty Images]