Fifth Harmony: Did Lauren Jauregui Just Call Camila Cabello ‘Fake’?

Fifth Harmony have reportedly not exactly seen eye to eye ever since Camila Cabello’s departure from the band was announced in December, and it looks like there’s still a whole lot of shade being thrown between the former bandmates.

Fans are now accusing both Camila and former bandmate Lauren Jauregui of dissing each other amid the reported feud that erupted after Cabello left the band last year.

Fifth Harmony fans first accused Lauren of hitting Camila with an apparent diss on social media this week after the now solo star made one of her first major appearance in the wake of her departure from the band at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

Some social media users were quick to claim that Jauregui appeared to be throwing shade at her former bandmate on Twitter after Lauren tweeted that the prestigious music award show made her see what was “fake,” which a number of social media users alleged could have been Jauregui’s way of subtly dissing Cabello.

“Grammy parties left me with a hangover and a real clear picture of real vs fake #thankyou,” Lauren tweeted out on February 13, which some Fifth Harmony fans alleged was the pop star’s way of slamming Cabello, who walked the red carpet and presented an award at the Grammys on February 12.

It’s not known if Lauren and Camila or Jauregui’s remaining Fifth Harmony bandmates had a run-in with Cabello at the post-Grammys parties, though fans replied to Lauren’s message was actually a diss, accusing Jauregui of throwing shade at Camila.

“This Camila shade,” Fifth Harmony fan @jaureguisbae5 hit back at Lauren’s tweet, and @Alexand38325281 tweeted to Lauren on the social media site amid the Cabello shade allegations, “@LaurenJauregui [what are] you throwing shade for??? Why can’t y’all just get along and if you don’t well don’t talk to each other or talk s***.”

“#thankyou hmmm [what are] you throwing shade for???” @Alexand38325281 added of Lauren’s apparent Cabello diss.

Another social media user even then went on to accuse Lauren Jauregui of being “fake” with her alleged shade filled message possibly aimed at Camila Cabello.

“Even if you unfollow Camila and indirectly bash her, she still doesn’t shade or unfollow back,” Cabello fan @reigncabello hit back at the Fifth Harmony star in Camila’s defense. “[Camila’s] not fake like you.”

Lauren’s alleged shade aimed at her former Fifth Harmony bandmate comes amid Hollywood Life accusing Camila of “dissing” Fifth Harmony in a new interview with Seventeen, in which Cabello admitted that she left the band because she didn’t feel their music was a true representation of her.

Acting as the magazine’s March cover girl, Cabello revealed inside the pages of the publication that she doesn’t think being one fifth of the girl band was “the maximum expression of [her] individually.”

“My fans are really going to know me from the music I’m writing,” Camila continued of her new solo music, which had some fans claiming she was throwing shade at Fifth Harmony’s music. “My goal is to be brave and open up my soul.”

The latest round of alleged shade between the Fifth Harmony girls comes after the band mates had a seriously heated exchange of words last year, both seemingly calling each other out as liars after the remaining Fifth Harmony girls, Lauren, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane Hansen, accused Camila of lying to them about her intentions to leave.

Both issued lengthy statements about Cabello’s departure on Twitter according to Independent, while Camila claimed in her message to fans that she was “shocked” that her now-former bandmates announced she was leaving, despite the girls claiming Cabello’s management had informed them of her departure.

“Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was ‘leaving the group’ is simply not true,” Cabello wrote in her statement, after which Fifth Harmony hit back by claiming that their collective effort to keep the band together “were not mutual.”

Do you think Lauren Jauregui was throwing major shade at Camila Cabello on Twitter following her Fifth Harmony departure and appearance at the Grammys?

