Kate Middleton Stuns At 2017 BAFTAs In Alexander McQueen Gown

Kate Middleton stunned onlookers when she made her red carpet appearance at the 2017 BAFTAs in London clad in a bespoke Alexander McQueen gown. Even though the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William were the last to arrive at the Royal Albert Hall for the 70th annual British Academy Film Awards on February 12, that didn’t stop the crowds outside from loudly erupting with cheers upon their late arrival.

For the 2017 BAFTAs, Kate Middleton chose a Spring-like Alexander McQueen dress, which was drop-waist style and decorated with a light floral pattern with small green and white floral bouquets. She wore her hair twisted up, and this allowed her to show crowds her chandelier earrings.

Fox News noted that it wasn’t a big surprise that Kate chose an Alexander McQueen dress for the big event as she is known to be a big fan of the designer’s clothing.

“The choice of designer isn’t totally surprising for Middleton, as she’s consistently supported both emerging British designers and established labels alike in her time as a public figure, and has proven to be a fan of the house of McQueen especially.”

The Daily Mail reported that Kensington Palace didn’t answer whether Kate’s large bejeweled earrings were part of her own collection or whether they had been loaned to her by the Queen or another member of the royal family. Middleton also wore a diamond bracelet and carried a black clutch.

Before Kate Middleton’s arrival at the 2017 BAFTAs, there had been much speculation as to whether Kate would upstage other celebrities if she decided to attend with Prince William. While Middleton did smile for the many people that were waiting in crowds, she declined to stop and speak with the press.

After being invited to the Royal Albert Hall by the Chief Executive of BAFTA, Amanda Berry, Kate and William were then introduced to C. Jane Lush, the Chair of BAFTA, Barbara Broccoli, the Vice President of Film for BAFTA, and Jon Moynihan, the President of the Royal Albert Hall.

All eyes were on Kate Middleton at the BAFTAs. https://t.co/zpiFwGtDM0 #EEBAFTAs — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) February 13, 2017

After Prince William and Kate Middleton had been formally introduced to these individuals at the 2017 BAFTAs, they made their way to the auditorium for the ceremony hosted by Stephen Fry, which had been scheduled to last for roughly two-and-a-half hours.

Both Kate Middleton and Prince William have been actively involved with supporting many of BAFTA’s charitable activities with regard to their learning program, and these include BAFTA Kids events and the Young Game Designers. They also do work geared towards helping to form collaborations with China’s creative industries.

Prince William is BAFTA president, having served in this capacity since 2010, and he presented the BAFTA Fellowship at the event, something that is also known as the Lifetime Achievement Award. This particular award is the highest honor that is bestowed by the academy and is given to those individuals who have made particularly exceptional contributions to games, film or TV.

Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared to be greatly enjoying themselves at the 2017 BAFTAs, as evidenced by photos from Kensington Palace’s official Instagram account. Kensington Palace shared a video of Kate and William arriving at the big event and also showed them happily speaking with other guests.

The Kensington Palace Instagram account posted a caption below one of these photographs, saying, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at the #eebaftas, where The Duke as President, is supporting the very best of British creative talent.”

Did you watch the 2017 BAFTAs and what did you think of the Alexander McQueen dress that Kate Middleton was wearing at the event?

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]