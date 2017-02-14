Kaitlyn Bristowe Jealous Of The Attention Corinne Is Getting On ‘The Bachelor’?

Kaitlyn Bristowe was the main woman on The Bachelorette season 11 and she found love. Kaitlyn fell in love with Shawn Booth and they have been keeping a low profile since getting engaged on the show. Bristowe and Shawn knew that they had to focus on their relationship if they wanted to last in the long run and they are still engaged.

They turned down all offers to appear on Dancing With The Stars and other reality shows and they have essentially dropped off the face of the earth. But now, Bristowe is revealing that she isn’t even watching Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, but she’s already hearing about Corinne Olympios.

According to a new US Weekly report, Kaitlyn Bristowe is now revealing that she may be a bit jealous of Corinne, as she was invited to appear on The Ellen Show with Ellen DeGeneres. As it turns out, Corinne is the current villain of the season and fans either love her or hate her. And she’s been making the rounds, doing television interviews, and when Kaitlyn Bristowe learned that she had scored an interview with Ellen, she did express a level of jealousy.

It's a metaphor #grabthebullbythehorns . Shirt @showmeyourmumu Makeup @emmawillismakeup | @contourfossa @lashhley_ ????//@kaitlynbristowe A post shared by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on Feb 8, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

“Everywhere I look, people are tweeting about Corinne and her nanny,” Kaitlyn Bristowe told US Weekly at the Wedding Paper Divas’ Galentine’s Day party this week, revealing that she doesn’t even know why people love Olympios because she hasn’t watched The Bachelor this season.

“I know about Corinne. She was on Ellen! I don’t even have to watch [The Bachelor], I just see what’s going on on Ellen!” Bristowe reveals, adding that she doesn’t know what Corinne did to get a spot on Ellen’s show as she has never been featured, adding, “I’ve been trying forever!”

Of course, it may be awkward for Bristowe to watch this season of The Bachelor, as she almost chose Nick during the final engagement. While Kaitlyn was filming the show, she did sleep with Nick and it was something that Shawn had a hard time forgiving. But it sounds like some time away from the spotlight was all he needed to forgive Kaitlyn Bristowe and work on their relationship. And it may help that they aren’t cozying up to watch Nick on this season of The Bachelor.

“I haven’t really watched any since my season,” Kaitlyn Bristowe explains about her reasons for not watching this season of the show, adding, “I watched in and out of JoJo [Fletcher’s Bachelorette season 12] because I wanted to be supportive of the next Bachelorette next to me. But I didn’t really watch before I was on it, either. Like, I did a few seasons, but I’ve never been a religious watcher, so obviously I’m not going to start with Nick’s season!”

Even though Bristowe hasn’t watched the show since she filmed it for herself, she has heard about Corinne and her dependency on her nanny. And it sounds like Kaitlyn already has a few things that a nanny could do for her if she had a nanny at her home. And maybe Shawn should consider getting a nanny, as he would be off the hook for several things.

Doodle is proud of me for being on day 3 of my thirsty thirty day challenge. Dry super bowl isn't ideal but who cares right? RIGHT??? ???? Anyone have fun mocktail recipies? #OmgIsShePregnant #NoShesNot @tuckerdoodledog A post shared by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:21pm PST

“She would rub my feet. She would probably do my hair and makeup — wait, do nannies do that? Yeah, she’d rub my feet — Shawn won’t do that. Just kidding, he does! I make him,” Kaitlyn Bristowe explains about what she would make her nanny do if she had one, according to US Weekly.

What do you think of Kaitlyn Bristowe possibly being jealous of Corinne on The Bachelor? Do you think she has a reason to be jealous, as she chose to leave the spotlight after her season?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]