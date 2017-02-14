Trump Angrier Than Ever Over ‘Idiot’ Leaks, Says White House Leaks Twitter Acct.

President Donald Trump recently tweeted about “so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington,” as seen in the tweet below published to the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account on Tuesday, February 14. Those folks who aren’t a part of the nearly 800,000 people on Twitter following the Rogue POTUS Staff Twitter account might wonder what leaks Mr. Trump might be referring to, as reported by the Inquisitr.

However, those who do follow the Twitter account, which calls itself a group of operatives working from inside the White House to create their own resistance movement, have been privy to plenty of information about the leaks. There was the leak claiming that Kellyanne Conway took direction directly from Mr. Trump when she controversially promoted Ivanka Trump’s clothing line on TV with the “Rogue POTUS” account claiming that after plenty of blowback occurred from that interview, Mr. Trump warned Kellyanne about being fired if she made another mistake like that again.

The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2017

As reported by the Inquisitr, the “Rogue POTUS Staff” also claimed that President Trump was really angry seeing that a woman portrayed Sean Spicer on SNL.

Other recent leaks from the Rogue POTUS Staff claims that Mr. Trump is really angry about the leaks President Trump took to Twitter to denounce. Additional leaks claim that President Trump feels that the leaks to the public are sabotaging him from within his own administration.

“Only one thing changed over the course of Monday: publicity. Flynn wasn’t fired, Pence forced him to resign. The Yates news was the straw that broke Flynn, and also used to force POTUS to accept resg. Now POTUS angrier than ever about leaks. POTUS once again feeling like he’s being sabotaged from within. He’s not wrong, but his reasoning is completely off the mark. POTUS hates his strings being pulled. But right now he seems to feel more like Pinocchio than a real President.”

Some of the most recent alleged leaks from the “Rogue POTUS Staff” stem from President Trump’s recent meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, as he met with Mr. Trump to try and come to an agreement in their difference over immigration issues, as reported by the New York Times.

According to the White House leaks Twitter account, Trudeau was overheard telling Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s foreign minister, that Mr. Trump was inept — among other things, like the ‘tasteless’ extremely long handshake Mr. Trump gave Japan’s Prime Minister or the manner in which President Trump pulls people to him when he shakes their hands.

“‘This guy is an idiot. He has no idea what he’s doing.’ Overheard by Trudeau to Freeland. Trudeau overheard expressing offense to his cabinet members @ POTUS handshake games. Finds is ‘disrespectful and tasteless.’ PM Tru likens POTUS to that one kid who never got beaten up only because everyone else thought he was too pathetic to be worth it…And now he thinks it’s because they all were scared of him. But the whole time they were just laughing at him.”

The Twitter account has also published additional leaks purportedly from behind the scenes at the White House, claiming that the focus within the walls of the White House is more on office politics instead of national politics. The account focused on leaks behind the Trump administration previously claimed that morale was so low that White House employees considered passing out documentation on how to recognize the signs of suicide thoughts in others.

@pawlietv If you invoke logic you must use it. We are using this to verify this account has not been hijacked away from us. pic.twitter.com/SvUnp8gKUe — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) February 13, 2017

Although the “Rogue POTUS Staff” is not the only Twitter account claiming to publish leaks from behind the walls of the White House, it is one of the most popular leaks accounts. It has also called out other so-called leaks account, claiming that some of the leaks accounts are actually counter-op accounts.

