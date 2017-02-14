‘The Bachelorette’ 2017: What To Know About New Leading Lady Rachel Lindsay

The Bachelorette for 2017 has officially been revealed by ABC, and fans are excited, yet confused by the announcement. On Monday night, just hours after The Bachelor viewers watched Nick Viall choose his final four contestants, the network announced that Rachel Lindsay had been chosen as the latest Bachelorette. While this is an exciting announcement, particularly because Rachel is the first black leading lady on the show, some fans were confused by the timing of the big news.

According to People Magazine, Rachel Lindsay is still in the running for Nick Viall’s heart on The Bachelor Season 21. Of course, announcing Lindsay as the new Bachelorette is a huge spoiler, as fans now know that Viall does not choose her to give the final rose to. However, everyone is seemingly excited for Rachel’s new journey, including Nick Viall himself.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Bachelor revealed that he couldn’t be happier for Rachel Lindsay, and that he hopes she finds love on the show. Ellen did admit that everyone was surprised that Rachel didn’t get the final rose as the two had such great chemistry together, but Nick Viall stayed pretty tight lipped on his choice at the end of the season.

“Rachel and I had an amazing amount of chemistry from the very first night – she got the first impression rose. I’m very excited for her. I think she’s going to be an amazing Bachelorette.”

After the big Bachelorette announcement Nick took to his Twitter account to congratulate Rachel Lindsay on being chosen as ABC’s next leading lady, saying that she has “beauty and class.” Meanwhile, Rachel is just as excited about the opportunity. However, although the show has been called out for lack of diversity in past seasons, Rachel says that her season shouldn’t be any different from past season of The Bachelorette.

“I’m happy to represent myself as a black woman in front of America and I’m happy for America to rally behind me and see what it’s like for me to be on this journey to find love. Honestly, it’s not going to be that different from any other season of The Bachelorette.”

Meanwhile, fans who haven’t been watching Lindsay on The Bachelor need to know that the gorgeous new Bachelorette is 31-years-old and hails from Dallas, Texas. Rachel is a lawyer who studied at Marquette University Law School and worked as a legal intern for the Milwaukee Bucks. She’s currently a civil litigation attorney in a law firm. In addition to admitting she focuses “too much” on her career, she revealed that she’s a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and idolizes Michelle Obama. She also admitted that her favorite artist is Jean-Michel Basquiat.

It seems that Bachelor Nation is rallying behind the decision to make Rachel Lindsay the newest Bachelorette, and some members of the franchises even predicted it would happen. Earlier this year, The Bachelor 2016, Ben Higgins, tweeted that if Rachel didn’t end up with Nick Viall’s final rose she would be chosen as The Bachelorette, and he was completely right.

Casting for Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette is currently underway, which means that men are likely lining up to try and win over Rachel, especially after seeing her fun, confident, and intelligent side during Season 21 of The Bachelor.

What are your thoughts on the latest news that Rachel Lindsay will be the new Bachelorette? Are you disappointed that ABC spoiled the final episodes of The Bachelor with the announcement?

[Featured Image by Rick Rowell/ABC Television Network/Getty Images]