‘RHOA’ Kenya Moore And Kandi Burruss React To Kim Zolciak’s Probable Return

The feud is on between Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak. In the middle of Zolciak’s probable return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Moore and Burruss are hitting back with what they really think about the former reality star.

Comic Book is reporting that Moore just retaliated on social media following her comments about how Zolciak had “duck lips.” The comments came after Zolciak shared a photo on Instagram after her party at Sheree Whitfield’s newly finished mansion.

“Sooo excited to celebrate Chateau Sheree with @shereewhitfield check out the season finale of RHOA! Poor Kenya she’s mad.. Kroy made close to 20mil so we good boo!” she wrote alongside the image before adding, “my lips.. your face.”

Moore didn’t respond directly to Zolciak but called her out by showing an image of herself with the caption, “Mere peasants can never summon the queen.”

Zolciak is slated to make an appearance on RHOA in Season 9. According to The Hollywood Gossip, she’s also in negotiations with producers for possibly coming back full time in Season 10. Will Zolciak return as a full-fledged cast member next year?

While Zolciak can clearly drum up a lot of drama, the only thing standing in the way of a comeback are her fellow RHOA cast members. Zolciak is reportedly on board for returning to the hit series, but some of other women on the show don’t want her back.

Of course, casting for Season 10 hasn’t even started and nothing is official. There are even rumors that NeNe Leakes is thinking about coming back and joining Zolciak next season. If Zolciak and Leakes wanted back, then there isn’t much that would stop producers from working out a contract.

After all, both ladies know how to generate drama and their reappearance would certainly boost ratings. Even if the other the ladies didn’t want them back, the tension between the cast members would be great to see in action. If Kenya Moore’s “duck lips” comment is any indication, then fans would be in for quite the drama-filled season.

At the same time, not all of the current cast members are opposed to such a reunion. In fact, Whitfield is more than willing to bring Zolciak back into the fold. “We’re at our tenth year, so I think it’s a huge year,” Whitfield shared. “”I think that bringing back some of the OGs, I think that would be awesome. We started this platform. We set the tone, so bringing Kim and NeNe back, to me, is a good idea.”

Until we know more, fans can at least look forward to Zolciak’s explosive appearance in the coming episode. ET Online reports that a new teaser shows Zolciak and Moore getting into an epic shouting match during Whitfield’s party.

“B**ch, you wanna be me!” Zolciak yells. “You can’t.”

Although Moore has made it clear where she stands, Burruss is more open to bringing some old faces back. “I wouldn’t be mad at it, to be honest with you. We had a really, really great cast when all of us were a part of it at the same time. And I think, you know, it would be some interesting things happening if all of us were there at the same time. It would be too much, too much sauce, as they say,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reports that Zolciak is trying to go all natural when it comes to her looks. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries over the years, Zolciak took to social media and told fans she’s starting to use less makeup.

“I do think the older that you get – and I am 38, almost 39 – less is more,” she stated. “Don’t you guys think?”

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Atlanta air on Bravo Sunday nights.

