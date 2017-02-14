Lala Kent May Return To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ For The Season 5 Reunion

Is Lala Kent returning to her role on Vanderpump Rules? Not quite.

While fans would love to see Lala Kent reprise her role on the Bravo TV reality show, the hostess, singer and actress quit the series last year before the fifth season wrapped filming and shows no signs of interest in a potential return to her full-time role.

“It was a tough season for me,” Lala Kent admitted to Entertainment Tonight on February 13. “Trying to keep a relationship that I love and adore private, but I just feel like … give them Lala! And if Vanderpump is the way to get them, let’s do it. I don’t know.”

Lala Kent may have quit Vanderpump Rules months ago, but when it comes to a potential future appearance, there is at least a slight chance that Kent will be seen once again.

Although Lala Kent’s return to the show has yet to be confirmed, she and her co-stars recently discussed the idea of the former reality star making a guest appearance during filming on the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion.

“[Scheana Shay] was trying to talk me into going,” Lala Kent explained.

Lala Kent’s former boss and co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, also spoke of her potential appearance at the reunion.

“[Lala Kent] should be there,” Vanderpump declared. “I know myself, with Housewives, when I’ve been under pressure, I’ve thought, ‘Oh, I don’t wanna go to the reunion.’ And you saw it, Adrienne [Maloof] didn’t once. I think it’s always good to go and defend yourself, really, because otherwise, somebody fills your void, you know? And Lala wouldn’t want her void filled, now would she?”

“No one else can speak for her,” Ariana Madix added. “I think the best way to speak your piece is to show up and say it yourself. Because, I can’t speak for her. You can’t. None of us really know Lala better than she does. So, I think she should face the music and I think it won’t be as bad as she thinks it’ll be.”

Lisa Vanderpump brought Lala Kent to the show during Vanderpump Rules Season 4 after Stassi Schroeder took a reduced role during Season 3. However, because of Kent’s issues with the majority of her co-stars, she remained on the outs with them during much of her time on the show.

While Lala Kent didn’t hit it off with the other ladies of the series, including Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, she did establish a temporary friendship with James Kennedy.

“I hope [she comes],” James Kennedy said. “I need some backup, otherwise I’m in the dragon’s den with the rest of them.”

Lala Kent and James Kennedy were close during Vanderpump Rules Season 4, but by Season 5, their friendship showed signs of cracks. Weeks ago, Kent admitted that she and Kennedy are no longer close. As fans may recall, Kennedy recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live and addressed the ongoing rumors of Kent’s alleged relationship with a married man, claiming she is dating a producer (it was previously reported that Kent’s producer boyfriend is married).

“I’m good at backing people up,” Lala Kent admitted. “It’s pretty exhausting, though. We’ll see. I don’t know. I may just watch it and tweet from a yacht.”

To see more of the Vanderpump Rules cast, tune into new episodes on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]