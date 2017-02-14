Phaedra Parks Divorce: Apollo Nida Wants To Stay Married Despite Getting Engaged

Phaedra Parks has been very private about her divorce from Apollo Nida. Phaedra hasn’t really talked about it on The Real Housewives of Atlanta because she wanted to protect her sons and she wanted it to be a private matter between herself and Apollo Nida. Parks didn’t even talk about the divorce possibly being finalized before rumors surfaced that Apollo was already engaged to another woman. So when Phaedra decided to visit Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live this week, he wanted to get an update on their relationship.

According to a new Bravo report, Phaedra Parks is now revealing that things are going well between them, as they can be cordial for the sake of the children. But Parks reveals that she still wants to get divorced, even though Nida is telling the courts that he wants to stay married. He could want to keep the marriage going because he wants equal custody of the children and he may want some of Phaedra’s house. At the present time, Apollo has served two and a half years out of an eight-year sentence.

As it turns out, Phaedra Parks’ divorce from Apollo has already been finalized, and it’s possible that he lost out on several assets and a strong custody agreement because he’s currently locked up. For a long time, Nida didn’t want to get divorced, even though he suspected her of cheating on him with a man named Chocolate. So when Phaedra Parks presented him with divorce papers, he wasn’t eager to sign them. But as discussed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Parks could file for divorce after two years and get that wish granted, when the spouse is locked up.

“Yes, he just sent me a text last night,” Phaedra has revealed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live about her divorce from Apollo Nida, noting that their relationship has been “cordial.”

“Well he is appealing the divorce, so he still wants to remain married,” Parks told Andy Cohen, which came as a huge surprise considering he’s already engaged to another woman, with Phaedra adding, “He has a fiancée, but he didn’t say that in court. He said he did not have a fiancée in court.”

Even though Phaedra Parks hasn’t really provided details on the show about her divorce, she is willing to talk about her relationship with Apollo in her Bravo blog, and she opened up about her trip to visit him in prison last year.

“Divorce discussions are never comfortable and this one was no exception. Although the bomb threat was looming, I did not want to cancel the visit so I met with him in hopes of resolving any unsettled issues,” Phaedra Parks explained in her Bravo blog earlier this season, revealing that it can be hard to talk about the divorce on national television.

But her visit to Fort Dix was influenced by a much bigger event, as a bomb threat shook Atlanta, as a man supposedly walked into her office with a bomb and threatened to blow up her office. There are mixed stories about what happened, so this is something Parks may talk about on the reunion special.

“When I received the call regarding the bomb threat, I was terrified and felt hopeless because I was so far from home. Everybody knows my first priority is not only to protect my children and family but also my employees. I immediately began to strategize how I could best do that from another state. I was thankful that my mother was with my sons and LaToya, my office manager, was calm and collected,” Parks continues about the bomb threat that influenced her visit to Fort Dix, according to Bravo.

What do you think of Phaedra Parks’ comments about her divorce? Why do you think Apollo wants to stay married to her?

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 20th Century Fox/Allied Integrated Marketing]