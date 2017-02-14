WWE Rumors: Goldberg Calls Kevin Owens A ‘Moron,’ Owens Claps Back

Kevin Owens and Goldberg have been going back and forth with each other for a hot minute now, all in preparation for their upcoming match at Fastlane. And the latest WWE rumors suggest that their rivalry is going to all new heights, and it’s concluding with name-calling on Twitter!

According to Wrestlezone‘s latest round of WWE rumors, it all started when Goldberg posted this update on Twitter right after Monday Night Raw.

Morons…. — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017

Clearly, Kevin Owens took this as shade directed towards him, and he fired back.

Considering you almost knocked yourself out headbutting a door, you should probably reconsider calling other people morons. https://t.co/sI9ig1P5oN — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017

And thus, the Twitter war was on.

Keep diggin' that hole kid…. RT @FightOwensFight: Considering you almost knocked yourself out headbutting a… https://t.co/2b87nP6a5T — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 14, 2017

Ok, Bill. I've been digging holes for myself for 17 years and I'm doing pretty good. See you at Fastlane. https://t.co/vUqamkWP19 — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 14, 2017

Fight. FIIIIGHHHTT!!!

Sami Zayn Celebrates WWE Anniversary, Kevin Owens Mocks Him https://t.co/lXaM3xILKL pic.twitter.com/hq84FTyOGB — WWE News (@WWENewsGuy) February 5, 2017

Meanwhile, according to the latest WWE rumors from the Daily DDT, there was an epic showdown between Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens, and it was nothing if not glorious to watch the two former friends become mortal enemies.

“After Jericho serenaded Owens with a picture and a sculpture, there would be one last present to be given out. However, this saw the Universal Champion give his best friend a new list. When the Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rollah took it out of the box, he realized that his name was on the list and had a “KO” logo on the back. This led to Owens attacking and brutalizing Jericho around the ring and at ringside, effectively ending their friendship.”

Even though everyone knew that Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens weren’t going to be BFF’s, it was still interesting to see that this is how they chose to end their “friendship.” Depending on who you ask, this move was either perfect or hilarious.

My Edit Of The WWE Universal Champion @FightOwensFight And His Best Friend, The WWE United States Champion @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/723n13lJ4N — Charlie Anderson (@Charlie110698V2) February 5, 2017

Either way, the latest WWE rumors from ComicBook.com have proven that the beautiful bro-mance has come to an end. But, as the outlet points out, we need to be fair about the whole thing. The whole “Festival of Friendship” segment was nothing if not a little weird — appropriate for the Divas of the WWE, not two men with championship belts around their waists.

Furthermore, it’s nothing if not a little suspicious that they chose to end their friendship now, just a few weeks before Fastlane, when Kevin Owens is set to square off against Goldberg. Could the WWE have bigger plans in store?

“Earlier in the night Triple H had pulled Owens aside to talk to him alone. While the cameras didn’t pick up what was said, one must assume that Triple H had encouraged Owens to drop his goofy best friend if he wanted to stay in The Game’s good graces. After the segment, Jericho was shown being sent to the hospital on a stretcher.”

What will be interesting to see, of course, is if Jericho’s injury is real or kayfabe. While all signs point to the latter, there’s just no telling what’s going on with these two anymore.

What do you think of this latest round of WWE rumors? Do you think Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho will join forces again? What’s your take on how Goldberg started a fight with Kevin Owens on Twitter?

Leave your thoughts about the latest WWE news in the comments below.

[Featured Image by WWE]