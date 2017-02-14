Phaedra Parks On Kim Zolciak: Does ‘RHOA’ Star Really Want Kim Back?

Phaedra Parks has been on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for a long time, and she knows how great of a platform the show is for her business and her brand. Parks has tried to capitalize on this with a workout DVD with her ex-husband, Apollo Nida, and she understands why so many people would want to film the show. So when rumors surfaced that both NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak were thinking about making a return to the show, one can imagine that the current stars of the show had a few feelings about it.

According to a new Bravo report, Phaedra Parks decided to visit Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live this week and she was asked about her feelings in regards to these two power stars coming back to the show. Of course, NeNe has filmed various scenes for the show over the past couple of years, but Zolciak decided to stay away from the show and film her own reality show, Don’t Be Tardy. But Parks believes that Kim would make a great addition to the current cast.

“I like Kim, and I would love to see her come back,” Phaedra Parks told Andy Cohen when she stopped by Watch What Happens Live recently, sharing that she would love to see Kim return to the show after all of these years.

But just as fans wanted to know how she felt about Kim Zolciak returning to the show, fans also wanted to know who Phaedra Parks would boot off the show if she had the chance to remove someone from the cast. But Parks knows that her co-stars are watching, so she decided to answer that question without giving a specific person. As Parks points out, it’s not her decision, so she doesn’t see the need to call people out.

“I would never say that because that’s not my choice. What makes the show great is we are an ensemble cast, and so everyone plays their part,” Phaedra Parks explained about who she would want to see leave The Real Housewives of Atlanta, adding, “And for me to say something as malicious as that says more about me than them.”

It’s possible that she would choose Kenya Moore or Kandi Burruss to leave the show, as these are the two women she’s not really getting along with on the show. While Phaedra and Moore may just bicker once in a while, Phaedra Parks’ issues with Kandi Burruss are deep, and they go back a long time. And it makes sense that Parks would want Kim Zolciak to come back on the show, as they haven’t feuded as much.

And Phaedra isn’t the only person who doesn’t have any troubles with Zolciak. Sheree Whitfield, who is one of the original housewives, has revealed that she and Zolciak used to argue all the time but they have put their issues behind them. In fact, Whitfield wouldn’t mind having Kim back on the show.

“When you step back and you take time for yourself and you realize what’s important — Kim and I were really cool, or even NeNe [Leakes] so you know that stuff was old. You can’t harbor all the negative energy,” Sheree Whitfield has revealed about her past drama with Kim Zolciak, according to Bravo, adding, “I just want to move forward, so we were able to move forward and be peaceful.”

What do you think of Phaedra Parks’ comments about Kim Zolciak’s possible return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta? Do you think Kim should return to the show and film two shows for Bravo?

