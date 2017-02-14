Gary Anderson And Christina El Moussa Go Public With Their Relationship

Gary Anderson and Christina El Moussa have been spotted out and about together, strolling hand in hand. Meanwhile, fans of the Flip or Flop star are concerned about her emotional well-being after she posted an Instagram photo that some people believe may be a cry for help.

Photos of Gary Anderson, the new boyfriend of Christina El Moussa have proved hard to come by. The 57-year-old pool contractor had stayed largely out of public life until he became attached to Christina, and now observers of their relationship are naturally curious about what he looks like.

Fortunately for fans of the celebrity couple, an anonymous source close to the couple spoke to In Touch Weekly and, with the help of some paparazzi, managed to snap a shot of the elusive couple out and about.

Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa stepped out with her new boyfriend Gary Anderson this week: https://t.co/BZd3dKbNDJ pic.twitter.com/6fnWGjBMg7 — E! News (@enews) February 4, 2017

Specifically, Christina and Gary were spotted taking a stroll around the wealthy pool contractor’s neighborhood of Yorba Linda, California, on January 26. According to an unnamed insider close to the couple, they are quite happy.

“They seemed so relaxed and comfortable together — totally in sync. Christina looked adoringly at him. She was beaming!hey had big smiles. You could see the spark is there.”

Further, as reported by the Inquisitr, Christina is also getting to know Gary’s daughters.

‘Flip or Flop’ Divorce: See Photos of Christina El Moussa’s Boyfriend, Gary Anderson https://t.co/xavG2mJihD pic.twitter.com/rJj9YV6KT0 — Carolina Blanco (@Nnablanko) February 3, 2017

While Christina and Gary and his daughters appear to be happy, at least in the photos that have made their way to the media, it’s entirely possible that Christina El Moussa is actually crying out for help.

As The Hollywood Gossip reports, Christina recently published a photo on Instagram that has fans concerned. In the photo, as some fans observe, she appears to be sad and making a plea with her eyes.

#thursdayvibes✨ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 9, 2017 at 8:10am PST

In the comments on her photo, several fans appear to be offering messages of support.

sugarholicdoll: Girl, you can do much better then Gary Anderson! You deserve way……. better. pyattedave_pappaw_dreamer: U got the weight of the world on ur shoulders, praying 4 u

Of course, it bears noting that what Christina was or was not feeling when she snapped that photo is known only to her, and any interpretation of it is just the observer’s opinion.

Meanwhile, Christina and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, are putting on a brave face for the cameras and the fans. Production of new episodes of Flip or Flop continues, with Christina and Tarek continuing to host the show as a team.

And as ET Online reports, the feuding couple put their differences aside for a live public appearance recently, too. The unhappy couple appeared on stage together at the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tarek posted a photo of the couple sharing the stage, all smiles.

Me and #christina on the #big #stage having #fun and teaching folks how to #flip #houses!! #goodtimes #lovespeakingtogether A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

An insider source tells ET that the pair are doing their best to put aside whatever ugliness doomed their marriage in order to maintain their brand and, more importantly, co-parent their children.

“They remain committed to their children and co-parenting. Their children are their number one priority. They’ll always communicate. They’re going to be cordial for the best of their family.”

As of this writing, Gary Anderson has not publicly commented on his relationship with Christina El Moussa.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center]