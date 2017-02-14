Blake Shelton Reveals How He Really Feels About ‘The Voice’ Rival Adam Levine

Blake Shelton has said a lot about Adam Levine over the years. Although the two often exchange playful insults on The Voice, Shelton recently opened up about how he truly feels about his rival.

Rare is reporting that Shelton shared a few words during Levine’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Friday. Before Shelton addressed the crowd, his girlfriend and fellow Voice star Gwen Stefani told him to “be nice!” Despite Stefani’s caution, Shelton still managed to squeeze in a witty remark.

Whaaaaaaaaat!?@ A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:57am PST

“Imagine my disappointment when I found out this wasn’t a roast,” Shelton said during his speech.

The country crooner then showed a more emotional side and admitted that he actually values Levine’s friendship.

“If you would have told me that this guy would end up being one of my best friends, I would have called you crazy,” Shelton shared. “But I have seen a lot of ups and downs, and I have never had a more honest and loyal friend than Adam Levine through my personal journey.”

Shelton added that he was “happy” and “proud” for Levine to get his own star on the walk. He closed his heartfelt speech by telling Levine, “I love you.” Stefani couldn’t help but cheer Shelton and Levine on from the stands while sitting next to Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, and daughter, Dusty Rose.

My tiny little cabbage patch kid found the camera today LOL. @bootswallace thank you. ⭐️???? A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:21pm PST

According to Daily Mail, Stefani later shared a few pics from the event on social media. The image features Shelton and Levine standing next to each other with the caption, “Babes.” Another shot shows Shelton at the podium with Levine and a heart drawn over the pair. In addition to Blake Shelton, former Van Halen band member Sammy Hagar spoke at the ceremony.

“We all know he is a huge star with music and movies and television, but I am happy to see him get this because he is my friend and nobody is more shocked – I mean proud – than I am that he is going to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame forever,” Shelton said.

ET Online reports that Stefani also shared a few snaps of her and Prinsloo. The No Doubt alum looked high in spirits while she hung out with the model and her daughter. After Shelton’s speech and the star presentation, Stefani and Shelton posed with Levine for a special photo op.

A very surreal and amazing day for our family. I'm so proud of all your accomplishments, but mostly I'm proud of the amazing person you are. Best dad best husband, we love you. ????????‍????‍????⭐️ A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:10pm PST

According to LA Times, fans showed up in droves to watch Levine’s special moment on Hollywood Boulevard. Despite a cloudy forecast, the unveiling of Levine’s 2,601st star couldn’t have been better received, and fans were eager to catch a glimpse of The Voice coach.

“He’s able to connect with the fans through their music,” Tracy Wesolowski admitted. “The lyrics he writes, whether it’s sexual or deep or love, you always feel that he’s feeling what he’s singing.”

In addition to Shelton and Hagar’s speech, Levine shared a few words about his early days in Hollywood. “We were 14 or 15 when we started this band, and back then I’ll never forget what we used to do,” he told the crowd. “Every single Friday night we’d have band practice, literally down the street.”

The Maroon Five frontman also thank his family, fans and friends for their support over the years. “I am me because of you,” he concluded. “I am one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most.”

Fans can watch Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, and Alicia Keys compete together when the new season of The Voice returns to NBC on Feb. 27, check out a special Valentine’s Day sneak peek below.

[Featured Image by NBC Universal]